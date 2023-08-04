How can I complete Elly De La Cruz's Extreme Moment in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to complete accomplishment in the quickest time 

MLB The Show 23 continues to be a favorite among baseball fans across the world. The game, which is available across multiple platforms, packs a feature called "Extreme Moments" in which players have to complete record-breaking feats accomplished by real-life MLB players.

Completing these moments gives the player points with which they can unlock several different cards in the game.

One such "Extreme Moments" challenge features Cincinnati Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz's historic display against the Atlanta Braves, becoming one of the youngest players to complete a cycle in the major leagues.

Here's a look at the objectives of the challenge and some of the best ways to complete them:

The Elly De La Cruz "Extreme Moment" in MLB The Show 23 has four goals in the challenge: tally 4 hits, hit 1 home run, tally 1 double and tally 1 triple. It is a difficult challenge but an exciting one nonetheless:

Tally 4 hits: This is the simplest one. Tally four hits over the game in order to check this objective, practice your swing and make contact with four pitches. Hit 1 home run: De La Cruz's hitting power is phenomenal in the game as in real life. Considering this, it is one of the easier goals of the challenge. Tally 1 double play: Along with his swing, Elly De La Cruz is lightning-quick between the bases and any hit has the potential to yield this. Tally 1 triple play: This is easily the hardest goal to accomplish in the challenge and may take a few tries for any player. However, a hit anywhere along the sides of center field has a high probability of getting it done.

Brad @BelievelandBrad I hate this eXtreme Elly De La Cruz moment. How can you have 99 speed and still not even come close to getting a triple???

REEDFEEDZ @REEDFEEDZ



These are not extreme moments, they’re scripted moments. Made by absolute morons. I’m literally convinced they turned down the base running speed for this Elly De La Cruz moment because HIS 99 speed does not LOOK OR FEEL like 99 fucking speed.These are not extreme moments, they’re scripted moments. Made by absolute morons. #MLBTheShow23

Fastest way to complete the Extreme Program in MLB The Show 23

The Extreme Moments challenge in MLB The Show 23 is one of the features of the game's "Extreme Program", which contains various such features with the goal being to reach 100 points.

While you can complete the program by collecting points from three kinds of challenges, including the missions, moments and mini-seasons, the fastest way to get it done is through the mini-seasons. It contains several goals like the others which yield high points, enabling players to complete it faster.