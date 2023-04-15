How can I watch free baseball on MLB.TV after trial period ends? Tips and tricks to follow games for no extra cost in 2023

As Major League Baseball's official online streaming platform, MLB.TV has become very popular with fans who are interested in catching action around the league.

MLB.TV airs more than 400 games on their platform every single week. Additionally, fans can tune into numerous pre- and post-game color commentaries.

However, a major concern for fans is the blackout restrictions associated with the service. Due to local providers wishing to maintain their grip on local markets, fans are typically unable to watch their local teams through the platform.

That said, MLB.TV is a great option for a New York Yankees fan who lives in Tallahassee or a Miami Marlins fan who lives in North Dakota.

"T-Mobile said that it'll continue to offer its customers free #MLB.TV subscriptions through 2028 as part of the company's latest deal with Major League Baseball." - CNET

Currently, a subscription costs $149.99 for unfettered access to the platform and all its associated perks. The annual fee marks a 10% increase from the platform's subscription price in 2022. Alternatively, fans can pay a monthly fee of $24.99 should they so choose.

Right now, fans can use the platform for $74.99, which is a 50% discount. However, there may be an even more cost-efficient way for fans to get in on the action.

MLB.TV currently offers a free version. Although fans still can not catch live out-of-market action, they will still be able to see scores, results and some bulletin postings.

By navigating to the games button in the MLB TV game menu in the free version of the application, fans can watch condensed, 10-minute versions of the games that finished as recently as an hour and a half ago.

"I recommend the condensed game feature on MLB TV too. Really great." - Britt Ghiroli

More still, the blackout restrictions do not apply to the condensed game features. This means that an account with the free version of MLB TV is an excellent option for fans without a cable connection to catch recent action from their local teams.

Shorter games makes MLB.TV free subscription even more attractive

With the new pitch clock rendering games shorter and shorter, sitting down and watching an entire game does not seem to be as much of a time commitment as it used to be. With the free version, fans can catch every single relevant moment from any game that they wish to check out through this all-encompasing platform.

