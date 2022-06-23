“How can you not love this game?” “That was fun to see” - MLB Twitter reacts to a wholesome moment between two baseball fans at Los Angeles Angels game

The Los Angeles Angels' recent 14-game losing streak dashed all hopes they had of winning their division for the first time since 2014. The Angels now have a record of 33-38 and are 11 games behind the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



This fan caught a baseball and gave it to a young fan.



A few innings later, the young fan was able to return the favor



(via



Wholesome moment in AnaheimThis fan caught a baseball and gave it to a young fan.A few innings later, the young fan was able to return the favor(via @MLB Wholesome moment in Anaheim ❤️This fan caught a baseball and gave it to a young fan.A few innings later, the young fan was able to return the favor(via @MLB)https://t.co/zkGkFNZQMu

"Wholesome moment in Anaheim. This fan caught a baseball and gave it to a young fan. A few innings later, the young fan was able to return the favor" - Bleacher Report

The Los Angeles Angels were playing the Kansas City Royals last night in a game that was a veritable home run fest.

Two angels fans in the stands shared some interesting interactions and brought some joy to the frustrated fan base. As the Twitter user above noted, moments like these make you love the game.

Young Los Angeles Angels fan misses a ball, then catches a home run out of midair

The sequence began at the end of the third inning. Kansas City Royals outfielder M.J. Melendez threw a ball up into the stands in right field at Angels Stadium.

The ball was caught by an adult man, who immediately tossed it to a nearby kid. Everyone in the fan's vicinity congratulated him for his generosity and kindheartedness.

Tyler Hatcher @T_Hatch28 @BleacherReport @MLB Great moment! Would’ve been cool to maybe see those guys take a pic together following the game! @BleacherReport @MLB Great moment! Would’ve been cool to maybe see those guys take a pic together following the game!

The game played on, and everyone thought the touching moment had come to an end. That was until Jared Walsh homered to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Los Angeles Angels. The solo bomb sailed right into the glove of the same young fan's father.

Upon celebrating his dad's great catch, the boy turned to the adult and tossed him back the original baseball. It perfectly depicted the old saying: What goes around, comes around.

Famous YouTube star Zack Hample holds the Guinness World Record for the most MLB baseballs ever caught. He claims to have collected more than 11,000, allegedly including Angels All-Star Mike Trout's first career homer. Hample, who is good friends with Trout, weighed in online.

The game featured a pair of three-run home runs by Shohei Ohtani, including a game-tying blast in the ninth. Unfortunately for the Angels, the Royals came back to win the game in the 10th inning. For the young fan though, he has a moment from this game that he will cherish forever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far