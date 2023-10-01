How can the Rangers win AL West? Examining what needs to happen for Texas to clinch division with Astros lurking 

The regular MLB season enters its final day with the AL West title still up for grabs. Texas Rangers are on the cusp of clinching the division, a feat that would cap off a remarkable turnaround for the team.

The stakes are clearly high. Under the new playoff format introduced last season, a division title secures the Rangers a bye week and direct entry into the ALDS. The mathematical odds favor the Rangers; Fangraphs puts their chances of winning the division at 71.4%.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How can the Texas Rangers win the AL West?

The team's fate hangs on the outcomes of two games: their own against the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros' match-up with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A Texas win or a Houston loss will crown the franchise as division champions. If both teams lose, Texas still wins the division.

Today's game strategy involves rolling out Dane Dunning as the starting pitcher. He is on short rest after a strong outing against the Angels last Wednesday.

Although Martin Perez was initially considered for the starting role, the decision to use Dunning is calculated. Dunning can act as a long-opener for Perez. They will also have to account for the Mariners' expected starting pitcher, George Kirby, who shut out the Rangers earlier in the season.

The Houston Astros should not be underestimated either. They have just won a 1-0 victory against the Diamondbacks and still have a shot at the division title. If the Astros win the AL West, the Rangers would face the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wildcard round. It will be a best-of-three series hosted by the higher seed.

So, while the Rangers and Astros have already guaranteed themselves postseason baseball, today's games will determine the path they'll take. A division title not only adds an accolade to their cabinet but also offers a strategic advantage going deeper into October.