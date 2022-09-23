Create

"How can you not be romantic about baseball?" "Everyone loves Trey Mancini" - MLB world reacts to Trey Mancini's heartwarming return to Baltimore as member of the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are on the road playing the Baltimore Orioles, and Trey Mancini was given an ovation for the ages. Mancini spent six years playing for the Orioles before being traded to the Astros at the trade deadline this season. During his time in Baltimore, Mancini's story of determination and his personality endeared him to the city.

He was the face of the Orioles franchise, and every fan hated to see him leave; though they understood why it had to be done. The Baltimore Orioles are looking to build, and Trey Mancini likely wants a chance to win a championship. Being with the Houston Astros gives him a great chance at accomplishing just that.

Talkin' Baseball posted a video to Twitter of the warm welcome given to Manici in his homecoming.

Baltimore loves Trey Mancini https://t.co/GYB7G9Z5QT

This is one of those rare moments that feels bigger than baseball, and fans around the MLB love to see it.

How can you not be romantic about baseball? twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Few players are as beloved as Trey Mancini, which even applies to his former teams.

Everyone loves Trey Mancini twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Trey Mancini has a special place in the hearts of Orioles fans, and he will never be forgotten in Baltimore.

Sobbing. We’ll always love you, @TreyMancini. 🧡🖤 #Birdland

The Orioles have been surprisingly competitive since trading Mancini; an outcome that was certainly unexpected.

@Jared_Carrabis Orioles could've probably used Trey Mancini's bat and glove for a WC contention

Baseball brings multiple beautiful moments like this every season, and every single one is memorable.

This one of those beautiful moments in sports twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Mancini has been electric with the Houston Astros and should be instrumental in their playoff run.

Really miss @TreyMancini in Baltimore but glad he's doing great things in Houston!!!! twitter.com/NathanSRuiz/st…

Few players in the MLB deserve an ovation like this more than Trey Mancini. Mancini spent years as the best player on a struggling team and handled it with grace and professionalism. He left the team in a far better state than he found it, and his on-field efforts will be commended forever.

Show my boy tha love he needs twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
@MLBONFOX @ATTSportsNetSW https://t.co/xhMi0pEXZ6
@MLBONFOX @ATTSportsNetSW Very much deserved!

Mancini's return to Camden Yards as a member of the Astros is not something that anybody would have predicted at the start of the season.

The Houston Astros need Trey Mancini at his best in the postseason

The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League and are bonefide World Series contenders. Their offensive prowess is without question and Mancini is an excellent depth addition. He is batting at an average of .193 with the Astros; far below the .268 he hit with the Orioles.

As long as Mancini can elevate his game to the level we know it can get to in the postseason, these struggles will be forgotten. Perhaps this wonderful moment in the place he called home for so long with be the confidence boost he needs.

