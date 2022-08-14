"How can you not be romantic about baseball?" "I’ve never wanted someone to succeed so bad in my life" - Fans shed happy tears after watching Wynton Bernard breaking the news of his MLB call-up to his mom

Just a day after the Field of Dreams Game, Wynton Bernard saw his lifelong dream come true. After toiling for more than a decade in the minor leagues, the 31-year-old outfielder finally made it to The Show.

On Friday, the Colorado Rockies announced that Bernard was getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. This happened prior to their showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the culmination of an 11-year-long odyssey filled with sweat and tears.

Once everything was official and set in stone, the first person Bernard broke the news to was his beloved mom, Janet Bernard. His voice cracked as he told his mom. She screamed with joy after hearing that her son was going to make his MLB debut.

“Mom, I am going to the major leagues,” Bernard said in the video.

“Well, you worked hard. You deserve it,” a euphoric Momma Bernard replied.

During the call, Bernard credited his mother with inspiring him to keep believing. Moved by the wholesome mother-son moment, baseball fans from all over have been sending in their best wishes.

A true story of hard work, grit and determination paying off, Bernard’s journey has overwhelmed many.

Bernard joined the San Diego Padres in 2012 as a 35th round draft pick. Since then, he has played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs.

He had stints in the Mexican Winter League, Venezuelan Winter League and independent ball. He also played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League.

Wynton Bernard had a debut to remember

Arizona Diamondbaccks v Colorado Rockies

Wynton Bernard didn’t just arrive in the major leagues, he made sure everyone took notice of his immense talent. Like they say, better late than never.

According to STATS Inc. (via MLB.com), Bernard became the oldest player since 1907 to get a hit and steal a base in his major league debut.

Bernard’s first stolen base in the majors had a big impact. He legged out an infield single after Sam Hilliard started the inning with a double off Chris Devenski. Bernard stole second, went to third on Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly to help Colorado win 5-3.

Quite an eventful debut, isn’t it? Welcome to the big time, Wynton Bernard.

