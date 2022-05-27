"How can you not be romantic about baseball?" , "This is absolutely ridiculous. What a W." - MLB fans astonished after iconic scene from Moneyball is recreated in MLB The Show video game

Fans of the MLB were amazed when they saw a nearly frame-perfect recreation of an iconic scene from the hit film "Moneyball." "Moneyball" is the story of the 2002 Oakland Athletics and their unprobable rise to being one of the best teams in the American League. This scene, in particular, captured a walkoff home run from Scott Hatteberg, played by Chris Pratt in the film, that led them to their 20th win in a row, an AL record.

This is a pivotal scene in the movie, as it validates the controversial moves made by the front office and proved their new formula could work, and it could no longer be denied.

The scene was diligently recreated by a user known as Kasabe Kompiles, and was posted to Twitter.

"Scott Hatteberg's home run scene from Moneyball, recreated in MLB The Show" - Kasabe

This home run against the Kansas City Royals was the biggest play of Scott Hatteberg's career and will be remembered forever, now even in video game form.

MLB fans universally adore this recreation

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what makes "Moneyball" such a perfect baseball film, but it certainly is one. With an All-Star cast headed up by Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, the film manages to capture the beauty of the sport juxtaposed with the pain of losing. These themes were reflected in the response to this perfect recreation.

This user applies the most iconic quote from the film to the recreated scene.

"How can you not be romantic about baseball" - Mr Underdog

This fan is ready to watch the movie again, like so many of us are.

"Now I’m in the mood for the movie again. Brb" - Emunator

This user would recommend this clip to anybody.

"This is the coolest thing you will see all day" - Brooks Anthony

This fan celebrates the range that is on display for actor Chris Pratt.

"He's Mario, he's Garfield, and now Chris Pratt is in MLB The Show" - John Lovett

Some fans can't help but be reminded of the dissapointing way that season ended for the biggest underdogs in the MLB.

"I hope they can recreate the ALCS and WS we didn't win that year" - Bae'lanna Torres

This fan sees similarities between the film and the way he plays "MLB The Show."

"We are all Brad Pitt on franchise mode" - Chris

This user, whose whole account is a tribute to the iconic film, has the best reaction to this unique scene.

"How can you not be romantic about video games?" - Moneyball Memes

The Oakland Athletics may have lost to the Minnesota Twins in the playoffs at the end of the 2002 season, but now that this famous scene has been recorded in video game form, the moment will live on forever.

