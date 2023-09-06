How did Carlos Carrasco get injured? Unlucky off-field incident ends Mets reliever’s season

On Tuesday, the New York Mets announced that Carlos Carrasco's season is likely over. The pitcher suffered a fracture of his right fifth finger when a fifty-pound dumbbell fell on it.

Carrasco has been placed on the 15-day IL, but his estimated recovery time is four to six weeks. Given the Mets are out of contention with a month left in the season, there is no sense in trying to return.

This has not been a season to remember for Carrasco or the Mets, for that matter. He has appeared in 20 games this season, compiling a 3-8 record with a 6.80 ERA on 90 innings of work.

Carrasco has not been impressive this year. Last season, he was on fire with a 15-7 record and a 3.97 ERA on 152 innings pitched. His performance last year was why the Mets picked up his 2023 option.

This will be a season Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets would like to forget

Carlos Carrasco will try to wipe away this season as fast as possible. From struggles on the mound to struggles staying healthy, this season has been tough for him. He missed over a month of the season being on the IL with right elbow inflammation.

Not all the blame can be directed at Carrasco. Aside from slugger Pete Alonso, who is having a great season, the New York Mets have been a mess from top to bottom.

The Mets rank in the bottom half in nearly every offensive category this season. The same thing can be said for the pitching staff and its statistics.

All eyes will be on the front office as they try to regroup from this disastrous season. Owner Steve Cohen desperately wants his team to reach their potential and will stop at nothing in trying to do so.