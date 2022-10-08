How did Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens meet?

Popular TV star Vanessa Hudgens has revealed how she met and began dating MLB player Cole Tucker. This is certainly not the way that most couples first meet.

Hudgens, who is six years older than Tucker, revealed on Entertainment Tonight how she first met Tucker.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," said Hudgens.

She explained how the relationship grew out of a lockdown-era class that took place over the popular virtual platform Zoom.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens were spotted on the red carpet together in November 2021. It came as Hudgens was promoting her latest film called "Tick, Tick... Boom."

E! News @enews ( : Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.: Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut. ❤️(📷: Getty) https://t.co/s1bPMF6QWX

"Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut" - @ E! News

Hudgens is best-known for her role in the popular US movie series "High School Musical." More recently, the California native starred in the hit movie "Asking for It" alongside Ezra Miller and Alexandra Shipp.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker will have an early start to his offseason. The Pirates finished fifth in the NL Central, 31 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals and have missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

Tucker himself has been playing with the team since 2019. He was drafted 24th overall in the 2014 MLB Entry Draft. Since signing, he has been up and down from the minor leagues.

TwinsRadio @TwinsRadio at 2nd, Cole Tucker sent Lewis Thorpe's first pitch of the game out of the park for his 3rd career home run. Tucker's first homer came in his big league debut off of Derek Holland - who was the Pirates starter tonight. Tucker's homer came when Holland was with the Giants in 2019 at 2nd, Cole Tucker sent Lewis Thorpe's first pitch of the game out of the park for his 3rd career home run. Tucker's first homer came in his big league debut off of Derek Holland - who was the Pirates starter tonight. Tucker's homer came when Holland was with the Giants in 2019

"at 2nd, Cole Tucker sent Lewis Thorpe's first pitch of the game out of the park for his 3rd career home run. Tucker's first homer came in his big league debut off of Derek Holland - who was the Pirates starter tonight. Tucker's homer came when Holland was with the Giants in 2019" - @ Twins Radio

Tucker appeared in only 18 games for the Pirates this season. He hit only a pair of RBIs and no home runs. Tucker hit his first career home run off of Derek Holland of the San Francisco Giants in April 2019.

Maybe Cole Tucker's new girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens can help him realize his potential

Tucker has not had a fair crack at a career in the big leagues. Since 2019, he has only played about 150 games for his team. He has five home runs and 33 career RBIs. Perhaps he will be able to rely on Hudgens for motivation as he continues to solidify himself as an MLB star in the years to come.

Poll : 0 votes