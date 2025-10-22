"How dare you"; "He's being so funny" - Fans divided as Donald Trump downplays Shohei Ohtani’s greatness with lukewarm compliment

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had one of the greatest performances in postseason history after the Japanese two-way phenom smashed three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings in NLDS Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers.The baseball community has been in awe of the three-time MVP's performance. Ohtani's performance has also grabbed the attention of President Donald Trump, who paid a lukewarm compliment to the slugger as LSU's baseball team visited the White House this week.&quot;I did watch the other night....there happened to be a Japanese player who was not bad. He's pretty good, right?&quot; Trump said.Fans reacted to Trump's reaction to Ohtani's postseason heroics.&quot;🤣🤣 he is being so funny, he always has the best time with athletes.&quot;Whale Psychiatrist @k_ovfefe2LINK🤣🤣 he is being so funny, he always has the best time with athletes&quot;How dare you talk about my goat.&quot;Denis Horvat @denistheroninLINKhow dare you talk about my goat&quot;Trump hyping Ohtani—Japan's MVP legend! Can't wait for your visit!&quot;反グロ @katana_pwLINKTrump hyping Ohtani—Japan's MVP legend! Can't wait for your visit!&quot;Noting that President Trump didn’t mention Ohtani’s name, does that mean he doesn’t remember his name?&quot;ぼっち| 株・将棋•大阪桐蔭 @noname000aaaLINKNoting that President Trump didn’t mention Ohtani’s name, does that mean he doesn’t remember his name?&quot;Here happened to be a Japanese player who was not bad.&quot;SAM @itemputiLINK&quot;here happened to be a Japanese player who was not bad&quot;According to Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, Donald Trump hailed Ohtani as one of the best players he has ever seen:“One of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen, one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen.”The Japanese phenom is in contention for his fourth MVP award and could win his second consecutive World Series ring as the Dodgers prepare to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic.