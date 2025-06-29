How did Dave Parker die? Cause of death of the Pirates, Reds legend explored

Baseball fans are mourning the loss of Hall of Famer David Gene Parker, also known as Dave Parker, who died on Saturday at the age of 74. The news comes just weeks before Parker's planned Hall of Fame induction on July 27.

According to family and team sources, Parker died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Parker first disclosed his diagnosis publicly in 2013, but was reportedly managing the condition since 2012. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that can deeply impact motor function and overall quality of life.

In honor of Parker, MLB posted a message, informing fans about the death of the Cincinnati Reds legend.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of 2025 Hall of Fame electee Dave Parker," MLB wrote in the caption. "Over the last several years, Parker bravely battled Parkinson’s disease. He was elected to the Hall of Fame last December by the Classic Baseball Era Committee and will be inducted next month in Cooperstown."

Dave Parker's former teammate sends condolences to the family of Pirates legend

Dave Parker spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Reds. He made several lifelong connections, one of which was with fellow Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven. They won the World Series together in 1979.

Upon hearing the news, Blyleven shared his condolences to Parker's family along with a photo of the two in the same frame.

"What a sad [day] as my former teammate and friend, HOF'er Dave Parker, passed away," Blyleven posted on social media. "He fought Parkinson's for years. Our condolences to his wife Kellye, his family and everyone that had the great opportunity to be with him. RIP Cobra."

Another former teammate, Dave Stewart, was left hurt after learning about Parker's death.

“Man, I am crushed," Stewart told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “He’s one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had. He had such a presence when he walked into the room."

Parker and Stewart played together on the Oakland Athletics and went to back-to-back World Series in 1988 and 1989. They raised the confetti in 1989.

Dave Parker's best years came with the Pirates (1973-83), where he earned two consecutive NL batting titles (1977–78) and captured the 1978 NL MVP. He earned the title of "The Cobra" for his baserunning and clutch hitting. He spent the next four seasons with the Reds, where he would go on to earn an All-Star selection in 1985 and capture the inaugural Home Run Derby title.

