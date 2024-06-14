"How this dude still in the league” “It took a while” – Blue Jays fans joyous as club DFA’s Dan Vogelbach amid poor start to season

Dan Vogelbach's time with the Toronto Blue Jays is up. The veteran slugger will have to find his way with a new squad after spending just 31 games in Toronto as their designated hitter.

The club announced on Friday afternoon that they had DFA'd Vogelbach. In a corresponding move, they recalled infielder/outfielder Addison Barger from the minors.

The move comes one week after the club announced they had DFA'd Cavan Biggio. Biggio was eventually then traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers with Spencer Horwitz taking Biggio's spot.

For many fans, they saw the writing on the wall long ago. They do not view him as a dependable big-league hitter, and some are surprised he lasted this long in Toronto.

"How is this dude still in the league" - one fan posted.

"It took a while" - posted another.

"Knew that was going to happen" - posted another.

Through 31 games, Dan Vogelbach hit .186/.278/.300 with one home run and eight runs batted in. While he is not the sole reason, he has not helped a club that is 14.5 games out of first place.

"They are cleaning house" - said another fan.

"No surprise there" - said another.

"Perhaps the least versatile player in MLB history" - said another.

It will be interesting to see if Vogelbach can find life with another team. He has not been consistent in recent years, leading to two seasons where he was DFA'd.

With Dan Vogelbach DFA'd, Blue Jays fans should be excited about Addison Barger

Toronto Blue Jays - Addison Barger (Image via USA Today)

Many Blue Jays fans were not too thrilled when Dan Vogelbach was signed. They did not think he would be somebody who would help push the club over the edge, and they were right.

Toronto has struggled this season, but they still have plenty of time to get it together. And calling up Addison Barger gives them a better shot of being more competitive.

In 50 games in the minors, Barger hit .256 with eight home runs and can handle multiple positions defensively. In the minors, he has played every single position outside of center field, pitcher, and catcher.

Given his versatility, he should prove to be a big help for Toronto. He can also help give players a day off later down the road. This is a player that the fanbase should be excited about.

