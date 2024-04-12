"How is it even possible to be this bad" - Astros fans in shambles as team succumb to series sweep against Royals amid pitching woes

The Houston Astros are down to a 4-10 start for the 2024 MLB campaign and are not looking like they are on the path to reclaiming their AL pennant. They sit at the bottom of the AL West standings, below the Angels, Athletics, and Mariners.

The Astros got swept in their opening regular season series against their AL rivals, the NY Yankees, at home in Minute Maid Park, before winning the next series against the Blue Jays and sharing the spoils in a four-game series with the incumbent World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Houston traveled to Kauffmann Stadium to take on the Kansas City Royals away from home with a 4-7 record, but lost all three games of the series and went swept for the second time this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City took the third and final game of the series 13-3 as Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown was taken to the cleaners, giving up nine runs on 11 hits in just 0.2 IP in the bottom of the first inning.

Expand Tweet

Space City fans were dissatisfied with the result and lashed out at the organization for slumping to a new low at the beginning of a new campaign. Voicing their disgust with the ballclub, fans commented on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

"How is it even possible to be this bad," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Last place Houston Astros" one fan commented.

The Royals outscored the Astros 28-8 in the series. Neither the bats nor the Houston bullpen could make an impact against Kansas City.

Houston hitters were all over the plate, striking out like bowling pins, while the pitchers could only watch the ball up in the air, far away from their sight.

Fans even commented on the lack of leadership and a frail bullpen as the major causes of this debacle in MLB.

"It was just like last year. When we had a real manager and Better Pitching. Wow. Time goes by Fast," said one fan

"Can we get JJ Watt to pitch the next game, please! We need help... some excitement... some leadership," said another fan

"We desperately need JV, Framber and Urquidy to come back (and peform well). This game was over before the end of the first inning," said yet another fan

Houston Astros will look to regroup and make an impact in the home series against the Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros are set to start J.P. France on the mound on Friday in game 1 of the reverse three-game series against the Rangers at home at Minute Maid Park. France is 0-1 for the season with a 4.76 ERA and has given up 14 hits in 11.1 IP with nine Ks.

The Texas Rangers will be giving the start to 29-year-old Dane Dunning, who registered a loss against the Astros on Sunday, giving up three runs on four hits in 6.2 IP but striking out seven Houston batters in the contest. It should be an engaging contest since Houston will look to get back on the winning horse at home on Friday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.