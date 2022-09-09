"How the 'F' did I get myself in this position?" - Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez once revealed he lost $40 million, Hall of Fame and more due to his PED scandal

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez’s use of performance-enhancing drugs during his MLB career cost him both emotionally and financially.

In a 2017 interview with Joe Buck on Undeniable, Rodriguez said that by using steroids, he damaged his reputation and lost more than $40 million in compensation.

"How the 'F' did I get myself in this position?' I'm the only jacka** that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand. Yeah, I mean there's so many frustrating things when you look back at that.

“Number one, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally, you can sit on the couch and get fat. Right, how stupid can you be? ... This thing cost me over $40 million. And it cost me my reputation,” Rodriguez added.

The scandal broke in 2013 when several MLB players were accused of consuming PEDs, including former star A-Rod. The owner of the Biogenesis of America clinic in Florida said that he injected the drugs into Rodriguez.

The 14-time All-Star admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs and was banned for the entire 2014 season.

Regarding his PED usage, A-Rod said:

“It may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things."

He also posted a video on Instagram, where he can be seen talking about his mistakes.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." - Alex Rodriguez

Current MLB player Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol.

A-Rod was “heartbroken” and said that new kids should learn from his mistakes.

"I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes"



When asked if he'll reach out to Fernando, he said he won't but that he's always available.



His reaction to the news: "I was heartbroken.."

"Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: 'I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes.' When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: 'I was heartbroken..'" – Talking Friars

A-Rod played for 22 seasons in the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez’s baseball career

Rodriguez missed the entire 2014 season due to his use of PEDs, but he is still considered one of the greatest players in the history of baseball.

A major part of the Yankees' success goes to A-Rod, who won the 2009 World Series championship with them. Rodriguez is a 14-time All-Star and has won several awards, including three American League Most Valuable Player Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and two Gold Glove Awards.

