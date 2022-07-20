"How the f**k does Derek Jeter get a seven-part documentary" "A 7-part documentary on Derek Jeter is wildly unnecessary" - Derek Jeter's documentary fails to impress, fans unhappy with 7-episode series

New York Yankees legend and MLB Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter has a seven-part documentary series about his life and career airing on ESPN. The series covers his early life, all the way to the end of his Yankee career.

Many fans had mixed feelings about the documentary. Some feel that the seven episodes are a little overdone. Others think that a legend as great as Jeter is more than worthy of a series this long.

One fan said that the seven-part documentary series is a little too much.

Frank Fleming @NjTank99 How the fuck does Derek Jeter get a seven-part documentary



He is boring there is nothing there that can be stretched over seven parts How the fuck does Derek Jeter get a seven-part documentary He is boring there is nothing there that can be stretched over seven parts

Others are not thrilled with the idea.

Joe Osborne @JTFOz A 7-part documentary on Derek Jeter is wildly unnecessary. A 7-part documentary on Derek Jeter is wildly unnecessary.

There are also plenty of fans who love the idea of the series. If a fan is not interested, just don't tune in.

nyyplswin @nyyplswin Why are people so mad over a Derek Jeter documentary??



Simply don’t watch it. Why are people so mad over a Derek Jeter documentary??Simply don’t watch it.

Overall, the Jeter documentary series continues this week, with episode two set to air Thursday night on ESPN.

Derek Jeter career highlights

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Derek Jeter was drafted in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. Jeter was raised in the state of Michigan where he grew up as a Yankees fan. He made his MLB debut three years later on May 29, 1995.

Jeter played just 15 games in 1995, and his official rookie season was not until 1996. In 1996, he made his name known across baseball by batting .314 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs, winning the AL Rookie of the Year and helping the Yankees win their first World Series title since 1978.

The New York Yankees and Jeter went on to win titles in 1998, 1999 and 2000. They nearly won their fourth title in a row in 2001 but were defeated in seven games by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jeter had many great seasons, but perhaps his best season came in 1999, where he batted .349 with 24 home runs and 102 RBIs as a shortstop.

In 2003, the year that he became "The Captain," Jeter led the Yankees past their hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, in a classic seven-game series.

Here is the full clip of Game 7 of the series.

Jeter batted at least .290 or better in 14 straight seasons from 1996 to 2009. In 2009, after several disappointing playoff losses from 2001-2008, the Yankees and Jeter won another championship. This was the fifth and final championship of his career.

Overall, Derek Jeter is one of the best New York Yankees of all time, and his "Captain" status will live on for many fans.

