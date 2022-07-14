"How the f**k did people come up with this?" - Derek Jeter finally speaks up and refutes the old rumor of sending autographed items to one-night stands

Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankees legend, has finally denied the long-running rumor that he sent autographed items to one-night stands. According to a 2011 New York Post article, Derek allegedly sent his one-night stands gift baskets filled with merchandise that had been personally signed by him. However, representatives for Jeter couldn't corroborate the rumor at that time.

Rumor also has it that Jeter allegedly had an affair with the same lady twice. He didn't, however, recall the initial meeting. Eventually, the woman ended up receiving the Jeter-signed items twice as a result.

Despite being aware of the absurd accusations, the man himself decided to confront them 22 years after they first surfaced.

In his multi-part documentary "The Captain," Jeter said:

“Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course. You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this shit?”

Jeter added, "It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened."

As time progressed, rumors about Derek's trysts took on new dimensions.

Derek Jeter recalls facing a weird stranger after the rumor regarding the one-night stand surfaced in the MLB sphere

After the news about the one-night stands broke, Derek Jeter encountered a strange stranger at Starbucks.

In docuseries "The Captain", Derek recalled:

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me, and he says, ’Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did."

Derek shares:

"And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f**king idiot!’ And the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’”

In the past, Derek had a long list of girlfriends. He has been linked to Mariah Carey, Lara Dutta, Vanessa Minnillo, Jessica Alba, Adriana Lima, and many more.

Currently, Derek Jeter is happily married to Hannah Davis Jeter. The couple got hitched after Derek retired from MLB in 2014.

Derek and Hannah are parents to three lovely daughters - Story Grey Jeter, River Rose Jeter, and Bella Raine Jeter.

Catch "The Captain" on ESPN on Monday, July 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

