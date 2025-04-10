"How the f**k did we win?" - Mariners fans react to Randy Arozarena ending game with bases-loaded walk after Bryan Abreu’s 30-pitch collapse 

Seattle Mariners fans reacted online as their team, coming off a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, bounced back on Wednesday with a dramatic 7-6 victory. With this win, the Mariners concluded their three-game series against the Astros, opening it with a 4-3 victory.

Ad

Hunter Brown held the Emerald City team scoreless for the first seven innings. In the eighth inning, the Mariners' offense came alive, starting with Randy Arozarena’s 384-foot grand slam that brought in four runs.

In the ninth, Julio Rodríguez tied the game 6-6 with a two-run double off Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu. Shortly after, Arozarena sealed the win with a walk-off RBI walk, also against Abreu, ending the game 7-6.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Fans reacted to the close win and shared their thoughts on social media:

“The walk-off walk is brutal work,” one fan said.

“How the f**k did we win,” another fan wrote.

Comment byu/SeattleSporting from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

“Oh thank god. I was ready to be hurt again,” a fan added.

Astros’ Bryan Abreu had a rough outing, throwing 30 pitches with 18 strikes while allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Here are some more reactions from fans about the dramatic moments from Wednesday night’s game:

“The fact that Abreu has practically no reaction and just calmly walks off the mound is hilarious,” one fan commented.

Ad

“Mariners aren’t really allowed to play baseball till the last couple innings to give the other teams a chance. Let’s just go with that,” another fan said.

“HEY ASTROS, WELCOME TO RANDYLAND!!!!!,” one fan added.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson opens up about Randy Arozarena’s solid performance

In a postgame interview following Wednesday’s victory, Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised Randy Arozarena’s stellar performance.

Ad

"You talk about being selective, being careful — Randy with the grand slam and then a walk-off walk," Wilson said via SI.com.

"It's just a great at-bat there. Right down the line when you talk about the at-bats late in the game to come back. And that's not to mention what's inside the heart of each and every one of those guys," he added.

Arozarena went 2-for-3, scoring one run and recording five RBIs along with two walks. The Mariners are now set to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More