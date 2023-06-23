How fast does Shohei Ohtani throw? Two-way Japanese superstar can light it up

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is not like most MLB players. While for most, specialization in hitting, running, throwing, or fielding can be enough to carve out a solid MLB career, Ohtani shines in all of the above areas.

This season, the Japanese sensation became the first-ever player to garner at least 100 strikeouts, while crushing 20 or more home runs of his own in three straight seasons.

In addition to being the MLB leader in home runs with 24 of them, Ohtani is also one of the best pitchers in the league. His dominance on the mound is due, at least in part, to his ability to put some heat behind the baseball.

Brent Maguire @bmags94 Shohei Ohtani’s fastball command so far: really good Shohei Ohtani’s fastball command so far: really good https://t.co/kiLHYcwn6D

While Ohtani showcases his slider, splitter and occasional curveball, his four-seam fastball is his pitch of choice. Often looking to overpower the batter, Ohtani's four-seamer has an average velocity of 97 mph and has been known to go up to a maximum velocity of about 102.5 mph.

Before joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, Shohei Ohtani played for Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan's NPB, where he was noted for his superior pitching ability. Ohtani was a five-time All-Star, as well as a Pitcher of the Year and MVP Award winner.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



Shohei Ohtani will forever be the first player EVER to receive a pitch clock violation as both a hitter AND pitcher in the same game. Shohei Ohtani will forever be the first player EVER to receive a pitch clock violation as both a hitter AND pitcher in the same game. 😂 https://t.co/qUPJpFzcRc

Long considered to be one of the highest-prized players in the entire game, Shohei Ohtani's one-year contract worth $30 million with the Angels will expire at the end of the season. Many observers have blamed the extreme frugality of the team's owner, Arte Moreno, as a reason why a long-term contract has not been reached.

When his deal with the Angels expires at the end of the season, many expect him to go to a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, and sign a deal with an upwards value of $500 million.

Shohei Ohtani's two-way abilities set him apart

The struggle between power and completeness was on full display during the 2022 AL MVP race.

Although Ohtani narrowly lost out to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, everyone expects the 28-year-old Ohtani to scoop back up the honor this season, and thus far, nobody appears to be standing in his way.

