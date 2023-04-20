How to get MLB.TV on Smart TV? Installation guide and package details 

For those with Smart TVs, the MLB.TV app is available.

You can watch every game in the market other than your own with an MLB.TV subscription. Additionally, you can choose to view select regular-season MLB games for free in addition to the highlights of every baseball game.

How to install the MLB.TV app on a smart TV

Press the Home button on your remote. Press the button on your remote to access the tab for apps. Choose "Search" Enter and perform an MLB.TV search. From the list of search results, pick MLB.TV. Press the Install button, then wait until the MLB.TV app is installed. Press the Open button after the installation procedure is complete. Use your subscription account or your free MLB.TV account to log in.

With this, you will be able to start receiving the most recent MLB news, on-demand programming, and live MLB games.

What Is the Price of MLB.TV?

It will cost you $24.99 per month or $149.99 per year to subscribe to MLB.TV.

You may choose the single team option for $129.99 per club for a whole season if you simply want to watch baseball games from your favorite teams. With this, you can watch all the out-of-market games from the MLB in 2023.

You will receive a seven-day free trial when you sign up for MLB.TV for the first time.

