On September 5, Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton pummeled his 400th career home run against the Detroit Tigers as the Yankees captured a 5-1 victory.

For Stanton, the jack represents his 22nd long ball of the season. Moreover, in a year that the underperforming former MVP is hitting a meagre .205, the dinger had more psychological importance than many realize.

The home run came in the sixth inning, and scored Gleyber Torres to put the Yankees up by a score of 3-1 in a hitherto tied ballgame. The Bronx Bombers added one more to improve their record to 69-69.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"#400 for Stanton! I have never seen a player with so much power. Unreal" - Paul

While Stanton's milestone homer helped his team gain an upper hand on the Detroit Tigers, it was pitcher Gerrit Cole who kept Detroit's bats at bay. In his AL-high 29th start, Cole fanned seven Tigers over six innings, and did not allow a run.

In his postgame interview, Cole shed some light on an old running joke between him and his teammate in the outfield. According to Cole, who owns an AL-best 2.90 ERA, he and Stanton have been beefing for the better part of a decade.

Gerrit Cole claimed that ever since Giancarlo Stanton took him deep in 2013 while the latter was a member of the Miami Marlins, the two have had it out for each other. Although Cole was obviously being facetious, he claimed that Stanton's 400th home run meant that the pair were now even, as it facilitated his 13th win on the bump this season.

Expand Tweet

"Gerrit Cole held a grudge on Giancarlo Stanton since 2013. He finally forgave Stanton last night" - Talkin Yanks

Giancarlo Stanton was a long time superslugger for the Marlins. The 2017 NL MVP, Stanton joined the New York Yankees in 2018. While he is on pace for his worst season in modern times, he still continues to show glimmers of the brilliance that fans were accustomed to back during his days in Miami.

Giancarlo Stanton's milestone a rare highlight in 2023 Yankees nightmare

With a record of 69-69, the Yankees are well on pace for their first divisional last place finish since 1990. Some serious questions will need to be answered this offseason, but for now, Stanton and his teammates can rejoice in this milestone, even if their chances of making the postseason are dissapearing faster than Cole's 2013 fastball to Stanton at Marlins Park.