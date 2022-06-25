"How are you going to let 40-year-old Verlander carve you up?" "F*** this hurts man" - New York Yankees fans react after Houston Astros bulldoze team's weak offense to break 15-game winning streak at home 

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros squared off at Yankees Stadium in the second game of a four-game series tonight.

The Yankees took the first game in dramatic fashion, winning on a walk-off single by Aaron Judge. They nearly replicated another impressive comeback but fell just short, losing by a score of 3-1.

Justin Verlander earned the victory for the Astros, going seven innings and allowing one earned run.

"FINAL: Astros 3, Yankees 1."-@Yankees

Many New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to discuss the tough loss. One fan asked how the team could lose to a 40-year-old Justin Verlander. It doesn't matter if he's 40 or 20; Verlander is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he was dominant tonight.

cason @CasonAllen14 @Yankees How are you going to let 40 year old Verlander carve you up @Yankees How are you going to let 40 year old Verlander carve you up

Another fan said this loss hurt.

One fan even said they want the Yankees to acquire more offensive players by the deadline after this performance.

This is a bit of a bold take. The New York Yankees still have arguably the best lineup in all of baseball. The regular season is long, and games like this will happen.

Tommy @1tzTommy @Yankees Can we trade for some more offensive pieces at the deadline? 1 run against a good team isn’t gonna cut it @Yankees Can we trade for some more offensive pieces at the deadline? 1 run against a good team isn’t gonna cut it

Overall, the Yankees still have the best record in all of baseball at 52-19, and the Astros are a really good ball club. The two teams will likely be in the playoffs and could potentially face off against one another in October.

New York Yankees: Bats go cold in Game 2 against Houston Astros

Josh Donaldson hits a ground-rule double during tonight's Houston Astros v New York Yankees game.

The New York Yankees bats were virtually non-existent tonight, scoring just one run off the Houston Astros in their 3-1 loss.

The Astros offense was not much better, except for one swing by Kyle Tucker in the sixth inning to make it a 3-0 lead. This was Tucker's 14th home run of the season.

"LTG"-@Astros

The one and only Yankees run came off slugger Giancarlo Stanton's bat for a solo home run. This was Stanton's 16th home run of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlooooo hits his 2nd homer of the series! He's heating up! Giancarlooooo hits his 2nd homer of the series! He's heating up! https://t.co/84aDCxxWv0

"Giancarlooooo hits his 2nd homer of the series! He's heating up!"-@Talkin' Yanks

The Astros' bullpen held down any threats from the Yankees offense, and they improved to 44-26 on the season.

