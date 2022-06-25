Create
"How are you going to let 40-year-old Verlander carve you up?" "F*** this hurts man" - New York Yankees fans react after Houston Astros bulldoze team's weak offense to break 15-game winning streak at home 

Kyle Tucker launches a three-run home run during tonight&#039;s Astros v Yankees contest at Yankees Stadium.
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Jun 25, 2022 08:23 AM IST

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros squared off at Yankees Stadium in the second game of a four-game series tonight.

The Yankees took the first game in dramatic fashion, winning on a walk-off single by Aaron Judge. They nearly replicated another impressive comeback but fell just short, losing by a score of 3-1.

Justin Verlander earned the victory for the Astros, going seven innings and allowing one earned run.

FINAL: Astros 3, Yankees 1.
"FINAL: Astros 3, Yankees 1."-@Yankees

Many New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to discuss the tough loss. One fan asked how the team could lose to a 40-year-old Justin Verlander. It doesn't matter if he's 40 or 20; Verlander is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he was dominant tonight.

@Yankees How are you going to let 40 year old Verlander carve you up

Another fan said this loss hurt.

@Yankees FUCK THIS HURTS MAN

One fan even said they want the Yankees to acquire more offensive players by the deadline after this performance.

This is a bit of a bold take. The New York Yankees still have arguably the best lineup in all of baseball. The regular season is long, and games like this will happen.

@Yankees Can we trade for some more offensive pieces at the deadline? 1 run against a good team isn’t gonna cut it

Overall, the Yankees still have the best record in all of baseball at 52-19, and the Astros are a really good ball club. The two teams will likely be in the playoffs and could potentially face off against one another in October.

New York Yankees: Bats go cold in Game 2 against Houston Astros

Josh Donaldson hits a ground-rule double during tonight&#039;s Houston Astros v New York Yankees game.
The New York Yankees bats were virtually non-existent tonight, scoring just one run off the Houston Astros in their 3-1 loss.

The Astros offense was not much better, except for one swing by Kyle Tucker in the sixth inning to make it a 3-0 lead. This was Tucker's 14th home run of the season.

LTG. https://t.co/S3M55ilskW
"LTG"-@Astros

The one and only Yankees run came off slugger Giancarlo Stanton's bat for a solo home run. This was Stanton's 16th home run of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below
Giancarlooooo hits his 2nd homer of the series! He's heating up! https://t.co/84aDCxxWv0
"Giancarlooooo hits his 2nd homer of the series! He's heating up!"-@Talkin' Yanks

The Astros' bullpen held down any threats from the Yankees offense, and they improved to 44-26 on the season.

