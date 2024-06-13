"How did Guardians & Reds not know?" - Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill raises questions about pitcher's 2020 temp restraining order

Diablos Rojos del Mexico pitcher Trevor Bauer in the LMB is still a topic of conversation following assault allegations in 2021. This week, one of his accusers, Lindsey Hill, responded to some controversial texts from the pitcher that emerged online.

An alleged Snapchat conversation between Trevor Bauer and an accuser from Ohio in 2020 was shared as a response to Bauer discussing the notions of being a good or bad role model in life. Reposting the tweet, Lindsey Hill commented:

"Get. His. A**"

Furthermore, sharing another excerpt as evidence of Bauer's 2020 temporary restraining order, Hill wrote:

"How did the Guardians and Reds not know about his first temporary restraining order?"

"You're right, people couldn't possibly agree on whether or not this is 'good' or 'bad,'" read the caption by Always the Jake on the original tweet.

Lindsey Hill filed an assault allegation lawsuit against Trevor Bauer in June 2021, soon after which he was put on administrative leave. The LA Dodgers immediately removed Bauer's jersey from stores as two independent investigations were opened up by the police department and the MLB.

While the investigations were underway in the Hill-Bauer case, the Washington Post uncovered some documents that showcased that a woman from Ohio had previously sought a temporary restraining order against the pitcher in June 2020. This is the same case that Lindsey Hill was referring to in her comments on the shared tweet.

Trevor Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against Hill, while she counter-sued him. Ultimately, both suits were settled in 2023, with no money changing hands. Bauer, without a ballclub in the MLB, moved on to play with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars in the NPB for the 2023 season and is currently playing with the Rojos del Mexico in the LMB.

Trevor Bauer recently extended his contract with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico

Initially, Trevor Bauer had agreed to make eight starts with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the LMB. Once he was through with seven immaculate starts, the organization decided to offer the pitcher an extension, which would see him playing with the ballclub until the end of the current season.

He signed the extension on May 25, 2024, and currently leads the league in wins (5), ERA (1.50), and strikeouts (62).

