"How the H**l do you turn down $440 million?" "The ability to say no to half a billion dollars is the definition of leverage" - MLB Twitter fans react to Juan Soto rejecting a $440 million extension

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension this afternoon. The team is now looking at potentially trading the 23-year old superstar. Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the breaking news.

"BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him. Story:" - Ken Rosenthal

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. Here, we'll look at some of the best reactions from fans across baseball. A $44o million deal would make Soto the highest paid player in history. How could he turn down this much money?

Much uncertainty remains within the Nationals organization as they consider the potential of new ownership. Soto may not be willing to sign a deal with the team just yet.

It's unthinkable to turn down nearly half a billion dollars. The amount of the offer shows how good a player he truly is.

Being able to reject $440 million is a position few could even imagine being in.

feitelberg @FeitsBarstool Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him. Story: theathletic.com/3427987/2022/0… BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him. Story: theathletic.com/3427987/2022/0… Rejecting four hundred and forty million dollars has to be the coolest feeling in the world. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Rejecting four hundred and forty million dollars has to be the coolest feeling in the world. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

The trade deadline just got a lot more interesting with Soto rumored to be traded. A number of teams would certainly be interested.

Juan Soto career highlights

Juan Soto during a Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals

Soto is just 23 years old but has already solidified himself as one of the game's premier players. He entered the MLB back in 2018 when he was just 19 years old.

In his rookie year, Soto broke out with 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a .292 batting average in just 116 games. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year Award behind Ronald Acuna Jr.

He followed up his rookie campaign in 2019 by finishing in the top 10 of the National League MVP voting. That year, he hit 34 home runs, drove in 110 runs, and batted .282. The Nationals also won the World Series for the first time ever, and Soto played a huge part in the team's October run.

The 2020 shortened season has been perhaps the best year of Soto's career. He batted .351 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in only 47 games. He led the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

In 2021, Soto finished runner-up to Bryce Harper in the NL MVP race. He led the league in walks and on-base percentage while slugging .534 with an OPS of .999.

For more news and updates, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far