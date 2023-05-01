How high was Shohei Ohtani’s home run against Brewers? Japanese phenom’s monster no-doubter shatters Statcast records

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best professional baseball players of this generation. He recently helped his team beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday and hit the highest home run for the team to win the game.

Shohei Ohtani amazed viewers with his record-breaking 162 foot home run as the Los Angeles Angels won the game. This is the highest home run to have been scored by a player since Statcast started recording in 2015.

Colin Rea, the pitcher, pitched at a speed of 85.9mph. The ball left the bat of Ohtani with a 114.3 exit velocity and with a launch angle of 39 degrees. It hung in the air for about 6.98 seconds before it landed 413 feet away in deep center.

Ohtani had one of his best performances against the Brewers on Sunday. He hit his seventh home run of the season. It left not only the fans but also players from the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers impressed with Ohtani's athletic ability. Angels manager Phil Nevin even stated that Ohtani is really special and every day they get to see something new from him (via CBS news.com):

“I kept waiting for it to hit somewhere up on the scoreboard. Then I saw the metrics. I haven’t seen many like that.”

Ohtani is expected to only go further from here and help the Los Angeles Angels reach the top spot in the AL West.

Shohei Ohtani's MLB performances

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players the Los Angeles Angels currently have.

He has developed his career by playing with the team and it shows in his baseball playing abilities. Additionally, he is also a two-time All-Star and two-time Edgar Martinez Award winner.

Ohtani has a win-loss record of 32-14 with an earned run average of 2.86 and 487 strikeouts. He also has a batting average of .268 with 134 home runs and 360 runs batted in. Ohtani is expected to score more such home runs in the future in his upcoming games.

