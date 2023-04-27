How do I complete all Mini-Season Mystery missions in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to complete in the fastest time

MLB The Show 23 is the No. 1 baseball video game in the world without question, and arguably without any competition. The latest iteration of the series hit shelves everywhere on March 28 and is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The series made several exciting changes and upgrades to the latest iteration of the franchise, including the introduction of two-way players and the universal DH. However, with all of the new and exciting features, some of the classics remain hugely popular among gamers, including the Mini-Season Mystery Missions.

#THESLACKSHACK1 @TheSlackShack1 anyone know the mystery missions for lefty loosey mini season ? or any of the mini seasons ? @MLBTheShow @MLBTheShow News3 @MLBTSCommunity anyone know the mystery missions for lefty loosey mini season ? or any of the mini seasons ? @MLBTheShow @MLBTheShowNews3 @MLBTSCommunity

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"anyone know the mystery missions for lefty loosey mini season ? or any of the mini seasons ? @MLBTheShow @MLBTheShowNews3 @MLBTSCommunity" - @TheSlackShack1

Mystery Missions are a staple of MLB The Show's Mini-Seasons, tasking players with completing special in-game objectives to earn special rewards. The caveat is that the task itself is unknown until players complete it. This not only adds a mystique to the mode but also brings fans together online looking for answers.

Here is a closer at how gamers can complete every Mystery Mission in MLB The Show 23

Gamers who are looking to complete all of the Mystery Missions will need to do so in the Mini-Seasons mode. Within the said mode, there are three options: Classic, Team Affinity and Lefty Loosey.

To complete the Mystery Mission within the Team Affinity program, fans will need to record two stolen bases in the same game. While this may not seem overly difficult, if gamers don't know what they are looking for, they may be less aggressive on the basepaths.

During the Lefty Loosely program on MLB The Show 23, there are two Mystery Missions available for gamers to uncover. In order to complete both missions, they will need to lose five games on rookie difficulty and hit into three double plays in one game. It is also known as Oakland Athletics baseball.

x- Rudy @Just_C0w For those grinding out Mini Seasons. Specifically the Lefty Loosey season. The Mystery Missions are:



Lose 5 games in a row on Rookie mode

Ground into a Double Play 3 times in one game.



Both rewards are a standard pack. No XP. For those grinding out Mini Seasons. Specifically the Lefty Loosey season. The Mystery Missions are:Lose 5 games in a row on Rookie modeGround into a Double Play 3 times in one game. Both rewards are a standard pack. No XP. https://t.co/tCCySxf5Cj

"For those grinding out Mini Seasons. Specifically the Lefty Loosey season. The Mystery Missions are: Lose 5 games in a row on Rookie mode. Ground into a Double Play 3 times in one game. Both rewards are a standard pack. No XP." - @Just_C0w

In Classic mode, gamers will need to do their best Aaron Judge impression. To complete the Mystery Mission in Classic, fans will need to hit five HR in a single game on any difficulty. Good luck, as some of these missions will be more difficult than others to complete.

Poll : 0 votes