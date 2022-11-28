Who has the most stolen bases in MLB history? | MLB Records

There have been several elite base stealers in baseball lore, yet only one man has set an untouchable record for the most stolen bases in MLB history. Rickey Henderson changed what seemed possible on the base path, stealing nearly 500 more bases than any player in history.

Chase Denton @chasedenton_ If a player stole 60 bases a season for 22 years, Rickey Henderson would still have more steals. If a player stole 60 bases a season for 22 years, Rickey Henderson would still have more steals. https://t.co/lwon7FsDid

Henderson had amassed an absurd 1,406 SB in his 25-year major league career. To demonstrate Henderson's elite status, Lou Brock has the second most stolen bases in history, with 938. That's how good Henderson was on base.

While he is widely regarded as the undisputed steals king, it may surprise you that he does not hold the record for the most stolen bases in a single season. Hugh Nicol holds the record for most stolen bases(138) with the Cincinnati Red Stockings during the 1887 season.

Optimus Prime @gratt13 What professional sports records do you think will NEVER get beat?

My pick: Hugh Nicol 138 SB in 1887 What professional sports records do you think will NEVER get beat? My pick: Hugh Nicol 138 SB in 1887

Rickey Henderson's career accomplishments

Aside from setting the record for the most stolen bases in history, Henderson won every award that one could receive in the Majors. Over the course of his 25-year career, Henderson won two World Series titles, an MVP award, and a Gold Glove as well.

He was selected to the All-Star team on ten separate occasions, as well as winning the Silver Slugger award three times. In 2009, Rickey Henderson took his rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

Rickey finished his career with a 111.1 WAR (wins above replacement), 297 home runs, 1115 RBIs, and a career batting average of .279. It is safe to say that when Rickey Henderson got on base, he scored, as he also has the record for the most runs scored in MLB history with 2,295.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Rickey Henderson has 21 seasons with 30+ stolen bases. No other player in MLB history has had 21 seasons with even 10 stolen bases. Rickey Henderson has 21 seasons with 30+ stolen bases. No other player in MLB history has had 21 seasons with even 10 stolen bases. https://t.co/NhLeIwio5H

Jon Berti led the league with the most stolen bases in 2022

Last season, Jon Berti of the Miami Marlins led the league with 41, which was 97 short of Nicol's single-season record. Berti finished with six more steals than Baltimore's Jorge Mateo.

MLB Stats @MLBStats Jon Berti has set the @Marlins franchise record with his 21st consecutive stolen base. Jon Berti has set the @Marlins franchise record with his 21st consecutive stolen base. https://t.co/IimCzcKCzl

