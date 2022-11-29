How does Jose Abreu fit in the already stacked Houston Astros lineup?

Jose Abreu, the star first baseman formerly of the Chicago White Sox, has signed a deal that will see him move to the Houston Astros. However, some have cast some doubt on whether or not there is a spot for him on the already-loaded Astros lineup.

Jose Abreu began his career with the White Sox in 2014, after signing as an international free agent from Cuba. Apart from his 36 home runs and 107 RBIs, Abreu registered a slugging percentage of .581, by far the best in the league that season. For his efforts, he was rewarded with the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2014.

Abreu continued his career with the White Sox, gradually becoming one of the league's most dependable first basemen. He led the MLB in RBIs in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. During the shortened 2020 season, Abreu led the MLB in both slugging and total bases. Abreu was named the 2020 AL MVP for his exemplary performance.

Jose Abreu has always been an all-around offensive asset for the White Sox. He consistently hits at or above .300, and although his home runs were the lowest in his career in 2022, he can always be relied on for power.

On November 28th, 2022 Abreu signed a 3-year deal with the Astros worth $58.5 million. Some analysts have questioned the acquisition, claiming that the Astros are already an offensive powerhouse with Yuli Gurriel at first base.

Indeed, the Astros were second only to the New York Yankees in terms of total home runs in the AL in 2022, registering 214 as a team. They were also third in the AL in slugging percentage, a stat that Jose Abreu has always padded for his team.

In terms of first base, things are tricky. Yuli Gurriel has started more World Series games at first base than any other player this decade. His fielding ability is also superior, with 4 errors in 2022, compared to Jose Abreu's 11.

Jose Abreu will be a net benefit to the Astros, wherever he ends up

Abreu may not play as many games at first base as he is used to. What will likely end up happening is that the two studs will alternate spots at first base as well as the DH position. Regardless of how they line up on the field, Abreu's bat will almost certainly be an addition the Astros can be happy with.

