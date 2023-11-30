How to keep track of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings? Exploring league's coverage schedule of annual free agency & trade hub

Although free agency has been open for a few weeks now, it's the MLB Winter Meetings where many believe some of the offseason's biggest deals can take place. The annual event sees representatives from every MLB club and their affiliate teams meet to discuss league-related business, as well as conduct various offseason transactions.

This year, the MLB Winter Meetings will take place from December 3rd to December 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. During this time, it's expected that many closed-door discussions could lead to a variety of league-altering moves, including the signing or trading of several top-name players.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Busy week upcoming on @MLBNetwork #WinterMeetings coverage. Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot results Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. MLB Draft Lottery Special on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET. #MLBNPresents: Brett on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET." - @MLBNetworkPR

Although there is no knowing which members of each team will have discussions regarding potential deals, the MLB is making sure that fans will have as much access as possible. The MLB Network announced that they will be running 28 consecutive hours of coverage during the meetings, which will allow fans to get the inside scoop on any potential moves.

The MLB Network announced that during their 28 hours of consecutive coverage, some of their shows with be feature live broadcasts, including MLB Now, High Heat, Hot Stove, and MLB Tonight. There will also be coverage from some of the MLB's top insiders, including Jon Heyman, Jon Morosi, Joel Sherman, and Mark Feinsand.

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani during the MLB Winter Meetings

Traditionally, some of the biggest names in free agency are made during the Winter Meetings. That being said, we have not seen an unrestricted free agent such as Shohei Ohtani before. Yet, as there has been recent news of teams dropping out of the race for the two-time MVP, a decision could be made sooner rather than later.

Expand Tweet

"We have 3 days until the start of the MLB Winter Meetings‼️ Since the beginning of the offseason the meetings have been considered a rough deadline for the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. #Bluejays are in the home stretch now, let’s finish the job boys" - @TodayJays

Trades are another key part of the meetings, as many massive moves have been made at this time. One of the most notable trades that occurred during this period saw Giancarlo Stanton traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees.

This year, one of the names available on the trade market who may find himself on the move is Dylan Cease. According to multiple reports, the Chicago White Sox have been fielding calls about their ace, which suggests that a move could happen soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.