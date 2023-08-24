How did Kenley Jansen get injured? Red Sox pitcher exits game vs Astros early 

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was pulled out of the game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday early after suffering tightness in his hamstring. While the Red Sox went on to win 7-5, Jansen lasted less than an inning due to his injury.

Jansen is a veteran pitcher who has established himself as one of the best closers in the game. He started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010 and played for them for over a decade, winning the World Series title once and making the All-Star team four times. He has won the NL Reliever of the Year twice as well as being named the NL saves leader. He's also a part of the elite 300 saves club.

In Wednesday's encounter against the Astros, Jansen came on to relieve Chris Martin and potentially close out the game. However, after getting Jon Singleton to pop out in the ninth inning, the veteran pitcher showed some uneasiness on the mound.

He was immediately removed from the game, and his struggle with hamstring tightness has now been reported by the Red Sox.

Kenley Jansen likely to be out of action for a few days

It has been confirmed by Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora that the team's veteran reliever Kenley Jansen was pulled out from Wednesday's game due to hamstring tightness.

However, the extent of the injury is not yet clear. Cora says that they will have to take it on a day-by-day basis to see how he's doing. At the moment, it looks to be only tightness, but further examination will be done in the coming days.