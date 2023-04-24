Drew Maggi finally got called up to the major leagues in the form of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Here's all you can know about the career minor leaguer in detail.

Drew Maggi has played baseball professionally for 13 seasons and 1,155 games. He first started playing professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2010 to 2014. He became a three-time mid-season All-Star, which included the Eastern League in 2014.

Maggi also joined the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as a minor league free agent in 2015. He also played for many other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, and Minnesota Twins as a minor leaguer before his second stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old also featured in the Dominican Winter League and the Mexican Pacific Winter League from 2016-2017. He also played for the Italian national baseball team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and in the European Baseball Championship in 2019.

Now that he's being called up to the major leagues, he is expected to prove his worth and experience to the Pirates team.

Drew Maggi's minor league career performance

Drew Maggi will play for Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League

Drew Maggi has been slowly developing his career in the minor leagues. He has six hits in 31 at-bats (.194) and three RBIs with Altoona Curve. Additionally, he has developed a batting average of .254 along with 978 hits, 45 home runs, 222 stolen bases, and 354 RBIs.

Maggi is expected to further develop his career now that he's officially a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates team. Hopefully, the Pittsburgh Pirates will be the right place for him to showcase his baseball skills in the major leagues.

