How long is Rob Manfred's extension for? Comparing MLB Commissioner's term to other heads of sports leagues

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been granted a four-year extension after a vote by the team owners, which will keep him in his current position until Jan. 25, 2029. The decision was not a surprising one as Manfred received unanimous support the last time he needed to be extended.

Since 2014, Rob Manfred has been the commissioner of the MLB, taking over for Bud Selig, who remained in the position from 1998. Even though Manfred is not popular among baseball fans, he remains on good terms with the owners as he has helped secure lucrative television and streaming deals. This in turn has made the MLB owners a considerable amount of profit.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



While Manfred remains in good favor with the MLB owners, much like every other commissioner, he is much maligned among fans. Manfred has made several blunders during his tenure as commissioner, with one of the most egregious coming when he called the World Series trophy a “piece of metal."

There is no word of Rob Manfred's salary, however, he was reportedly making $17.5 million in his last deal. Even though Manfred may lack the support from the fans, his new deal will keep him in his current role longer than the commissioners of the other major American sports' current contracts.

A look at the length of the other commissioners in the four major American sports aside from Rob Manfred

NBA commissioner Adam Silver took over for the league's former leader David Stern in February 2014. His current contract runs through the 2024 season, and while he will likely receive an extension if he so desires, however, he is reportedly on Disney's shortlist to succeed Bob Iger as CEO.

Front Office Sports @FOS



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's current contract is set to expire in 2024, however, according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, there has been progress toward a three-year contract extension that would keep him in place until 2027.

When it comes to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, there is limited information about the terms of his contract. The fact that he has been in the role for over 30 years means he is likely to remain in the role as long as he desires.