What is Gary Bettman's net worth? Breaking down how much the NHL commissioner has made in contracts and endorsements

Gary Bettman, a well-known American sports executive with a net worth of about $39 million, is renowned for playing a crucial part in the NHL's expansion and team relocation to new locales. He led the charge in 2005 in negotiating a new CBA for the league, which led to a rise in players outside North America.

According to the NHL's Internal Revenue Service records, Gary Bettman received $8.8 million in total salary. By the 2013–14 season, this amount had risen to $9.5 million.

He earned $7.23 million for the 2008–09 season, with a basic salary of $5,529,490. His base salary before the 2004–2005 lockout was $3.77 million. These figures show a considerable rise in Bettman's pay over time, reflecting his contribution to the NHL and its expansion under his direction.

Gary Bettman, an outstanding American sports executive with a successful career spanning several decades, was born on June 2, 1952. He was appointed commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL) with distinction on February 1, 1993.

Before joining the NHL, he served as the National Basketball Association's (NBA) highly regarded senior vice president and general counsel.

He earned degrees from Cornell University and the New York University School of Law, and his tremendous accomplishments in hockey were honored when he was inducted into the esteemed Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

The NHL commissioner's broad industry experience and skills have been crucial to expanding and improving the sports sector.

Gary Bettman’s net worth and endorsements

Following the conclusion of the last general managers' meetings in Manalapan, Florida, commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the media and outlined two possible options for increasing the salary cap beyond its current limit of $82.5 million ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. Both options offered a potential increase of over $1 million.

That said, let’s focus on the salary details of the NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman.

Bettman hosted a weekly hour-long show on NHL Home Ice and served as the NHL's commissioner. Numerous honors, including the coveted Sports Executive of the Year award from the SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily, have been bestowed upon him for his outstanding contributions to the sports sector.

Besides everything, Bettman has successfully earned throughout his career from several famous endorsements like Fox Broadcasting Company for $155 million, ABC and ESPN for $600 million for five years.

The NHL commissioner also cracked deals with Comcast for $207.5 million and other significant ones like Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, and City.

Poll : 0 votes