"How long until someone sues the MLB?": Fans react to allegations against league trying to cover-up proof against Kyle Schwarber's All-Star MVP win

The 2025 MLB All-Star game went down to the wire as the American League came back from behind to tie the game 6-6 in the ninth inning, sending it into an unprecedented swing-off.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came clutch for the National League, smashing three home runs in the swing-off to claim a thrilling win for his team.

Following the game, Schwarber was named the All-Star MVP for his heroics. However, the selection of the veteran lead-off hitter has sparked controversy as fans discovered a story from Anthony Castrovince for MLB.com in 2022 that claimed the All-Star MVP was decided on the performance during the nine innings and not the swing-off.

" Additionally, the All-Star Game MVP Award would be based on what happened in the nine-inning game," an excerpt from the story read, per a post on Reddit.

However, the story has been updated with the information being removed. This has triggered accusations against the league from fans.

"How long until someone sues the MLB because they had money on someone else winning MVP?" wrote a fan.

"Alonso not getting mvp doesn’t bother me because honestly who cares (he doesn’t lol) but mlb having that rule and then erasing it after the fact is just so lame imo," wrote another fan.

Several fans downplayed the allegations, saying Schwarber deserved the award as he won the game for the NL.

"Sorry but it’s funny people are crying because their player didn’t win MVP of a meaningless game," wrote a fan.

"I mean as soon as the swing-off was over all the guys ran over to him and started chanting "MVP," I think you gotta give it to him in that instance," claimed another fan.

"I mean, Kyle won the game for the NL he should get it, its an exhibition game with showing off its new rules for the first time," wrote a fan.

Kyle Schwarber reflects on first ever swing-off in All-Star game

It was the first time an All-Star game was decided by a swing-off and Kyle Schwarber welcomed the idea as it eliminated risks of injuries.

“I think it’s a good idea," Schwarber said after the game. "Just for the fact we’re not putting more people at any other kind of risk. We’re not playing more innings, things like that.”

The veteran Phillies slugger compared it to a "shootout or extra time" that takes place in knockout soccer games.

