How long will Yandy Diaz be on paternity list? Tampa Bay Rays All-Star's leave of absence, explored

After welcoming his son, Yandy Jr., on Wednesday, first baseman Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays was put on the paternity leave list.

Diaz will consequently be absent from at least Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals and possibly Saturday's as well. Jonathan Aranda has been called up to replace Yandy Diaz.

Yandy Diaz has had a hectic few days following his participation in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diaz, who homered during the game, took a late-night flight back to his hometown to be with his wife, Mayisleidis, for the birth of their first child.

Due to the uncertainty of whether he would attend the event given the impending birth of his son, Yandy Diaz's All-Star experience was an emotional and difficult one. After receiving his wife's approval and the assurance from the doctors that the birth could be delayed by a day, he made the decision to take part.

Despite not getting enough sleep and feeling anxious about the birth, Yandy Diaz had an impact on the All-Star Game. He became the first player of Cuban descent to hit a solo home run in an All-Star Game since 1972 by launching one during his first at-bat.

Jonathan Aranda will be relied upon to fill in for Diaz while he is away spending time with his expanding family.

Yandy Diaz's 2023 season

AL Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians, Game 1

Yandy Diaz, a first baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, 31, is in the best shape of his career and is having a fantastic season.

He has a league-leading.408 on-base percentage, a.323 batting average, 13 home runs, 18 doubles, 43 RBIs and 58 runs in 341 plate appearances over 78 games.

Due to his outstanding play, he has emerged as a key player for the team and a fan favorite among fantasy baseball players.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault