"How we looked at it, was just the Mets" - Five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter takes a jab at the New York Mets

For the New York Yankees and Derek Jeter, the New York Mets were never really a threat. In the latest episode of his seven-part documentary series, "The Captain," Jeter was brutally honest about his views on the Yankees-Mets rivarly.

Although the two stadiums are less than 10 miles apart, these teams are distinct in many ways. For most New Yorkers, and especially for Yankees fans, this rivalry doesn't stir up the same emotions as many outsiders expect.

"How we looked at it, was just the Mets," said Derek Jeter.

The Yankees have won 27 World Series in their illustrious history and are regarded as one of the world's most valuable sports franchises. Some of New York's and Hollywood's biggest names are loyal Yankees supporters. The organization is built on history, tradition, stars, and most importantly, winning.

The Mets, on the other hand, could be perceived as lovable underdogs (although maybe not this season). Their fans are no less loyal and their passion is admirable. History, though, has not been kind to the Metropolitans since their inception in 1962. The team has only two World Series titles under their belt and has a pattern of underachieving.

Jeter's latest comments may have caused a reaction from Mets fans, but he does have a point. During his playing career with the Yankees (1995-2014), the Mets reached the playoffs just three times. They only reached the World Series on one of those occasions and lost to, you guessed it, the Yankees.

Derek Jeter was named the 2000 World Series MVP after defeating the Mets in 5 games

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on from the infield against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 2000 World Series, known as the Subway Series, was perhaps the closest the Mets ever got to claiming the title of New York's best. Finishing the season 94-68, the Bobby Valentine-led team had hopes of turning the tide in the very one-sided rivalry. After losing the first two games at Yankee Stadium, it was an uphill challenge.

The Mets lost the the 2000 World Series 4-1. Derek Jeter was named the World Series MVP that year.

Furthermore, for the first two years of his career, Jeter never faced the Mets. Major League Baseball only introduced interleague play in 1997. Before that, the only time American League and National League teams faced off was during Spring Training or in the World Series.

Jeter has a .364 lifetime batting average against the Mets. That average leads all Yankee players in the Subway Series rivalry.

Most Yankees fans will agree that during Jeter's era, the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and even the Atlanta Braves were bigger rivals than the Mets.

Derek Jeter was known as a big-game clutch hitter during his career. As confirmed in his latest comments, the legendary Yankees shortstop had no problem dealing with the Mets.

