How are Los Angeles Dodgers commemorating Jackie Robinson Day 2023? Events and celebrations for 76th anniversary

Jackie Robinson became a legend in baseball for breaking the color barrier. Ever since 2004, April 15 has been celebrated as Jackie Robinson Day in the world of baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers have organized various events and celebrations to commemorate the day.

As is the tradition for April 15, the Los Angeles Dodgers will break color tradition. Players, managers and coaches will be wearing the iconic No. 42 jersey worn by Robinson. Moreover, all uniformed personnel will be wearing new-era caps with 42 side patches.

The Jackie Robinson family pose before Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game

The "Play it Forward" baseball clinic will be held on Saturday. Andre Jackson, along with former Dodgers Andre Ethier, James Loney and Jerry Hairston Jr., are scheduled to attend.

Apart from this, Dodger's manager Dave Roberts will gather the team and other personnel in front of Robinson's statue to reflect on his impact on baseball.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation will also be present. Many guests will speak, including Robinson’s granddaughter, Ayo, who will be throwing out the first pitch ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs. Additionally, fans will be receiving a retro No. 42 jersey.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will contribute to the Jackie Robinson Foundation and will also support its museum.

Finally, Nike will be releasing a Jackie Robinson limited edition Air Force 1 shoe on Saturday. These are the events and celebrations for April 15.

Jackie Robinson's impact on the world of baseball

Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson was a legend in the world of baseball. He was the first African American to break the baseball color line. By doing this, he inspired millions.

Robinson was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1947. He also led the National League in stolen bases in 1947 and 1949. He led the Brooklyn Dodgers to six World Series titles and one World Series Championship over his 10-year career. He was selected as the National League MVP in 1949.

Robinson had an impressive MLB career. He had a batting average of .313 and scored 141 home runs. He also had 783 runs batted in.

