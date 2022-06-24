"How do you lose by that much to the cubs" "This is the worst series of all time" - Pittsburgh Pirates fans accept their fate after Chicago Cubs school team

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs faced off in yesterday's match with the Cubs coming out on top. Chicago went to town in Pittsburgh as they dumped them 18-4. The Cubbies scored seven runs in the second inning alone and didn't look back.

Patrick Wisdom ended the game for Chicago by going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs on the night. Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jerad Eickhoff had a nightmare of a game. He surrendered 10 runs and two homers in 4.1 innings of work.

"FINAL SCORE GRAPHIC: Would not recommend." - Pittsburgh Pirates

Just the night before, the Pirates managed to trounce the Cubs 7-1, so the result came as a bit of a surprise. Both teams have been dismal this season. The Chicago Cubs had a better start but have fallen to oblivion that included a 17-4 annihilation at the hands of the New York Yankees.

The Pirates, on the other hand, are trying to generate wins and are defiant in their quest. Pittsburgh actually swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in their three-game series on the West Coast, much to the shock of everyone.

But as has been the norm for some time, Pirates fans are used to these blowout losses. They took to Twitter to express their bewilderment about the loss to the Cubs.

𝚆𝚘𝚗𝚐’𝚜 𝙱𝚘𝚗𝚐™️ @yelichfans @Pirates How do you lose by that much to the cubs @Pirates How do you lose by that much to the cubs 😂

"How do you lose by that much to the cubs" - Wong's Bong

This fan's bewilderment set the tone.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans react to getting dominated by the Chicago Cubs

Given the current standings of both teams, one fan thought that this was the worst series in baseball.

Isaac @StippIsaac @Pirates This is the worst series of all time @Pirates This is the worst series of all time

A Cubs fan chimed in and made fun of the Pirates.

A fan wanted Jeradd Eickhoff to never start again for the Pirates despite just making his first start for the team. He ended up giving up 10 runs.

Alix @faxnoprintr @Pirates i hope never to see jerad eickhoff start another game for this club. pirates really acting like cody bolton who? nice that cruz and madris continue their rbi streaks but the result was never in doubt @Pirates i hope never to see jerad eickhoff start another game for this club. pirates really acting like cody bolton who? nice that cruz and madris continue their rbi streaks but the result was never in doubt https://t.co/CAOtmRvsSw

One fan stated that the Pirates dominated the series this week but have already been embarrassed by the Chicago Cubs twice this season.

Call up Peguero @reitz_noah @Pirates The Cubs have blown out the Pirates twice this season, the Pirates have blown out the cubs twice this week @Pirates The Cubs have blown out the Pirates twice this season, the Pirates have blown out the cubs twice this week

A fan wished everyone a good night, except for the Pirates' starter.

One fan lauded the candor of the Pirates' social media handler.

One fan lamented that the bottom half of their lineup is close to batting sub-.200.

Drew Peacawk @MapleTronEra @Pirates What did you expect when you put out this lineup. Bottom half of the lineup was all batting under the Mendoza line @Pirates What did you expect when you put out this lineup. Bottom half of the lineup was all batting under the Mendoza line

The Pirates and Cubs clash again later today to settle the series. It is the closeout game and with how things have gone, this makes for an interesting game. The war of words between the fanbases will also be awesome to look out for.

