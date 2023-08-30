How many allegations have been made against Wander Franco? Dominican Republic is investigating another formal complaint

The Wander Franco saga continues to spiral out of control for the 22-year-old shortstop. Once dubbed as one of the MLB's super prospects, the Tampa Bay Rays star has been at the center of one of the league's most shocking and downright disgusting stories of the past few years.

Expand Tweet

"Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic are investigating a second formal complaint from an underaged girl against Wander Franco, per @JuanRecioM" - @TalkinBaseball_

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2023 All-Star finds himself in the middle of an investigation that is examining an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl in his native home of the Dominican Republic. As a result of the investigation, Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of the controversy has come to an end.

As if the original alleged relationship with an underaged female wasn't bad enough, more girls have come forward against the shortstop. There was word of a second alleged underage girl filing a complaint against Franco earlier this month.

Expand Tweet

"Big news from my colleague @JuanRecioM: Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic are investigating a second formal complaint lodged by an underaged girl against Tampa By Rays shortstop Wander Franco, now are looking into three allegations. News free at ESPN" - @JeffPassan

Now, according to MLB insider Juan Arturo Recio, a second official complaint Franco has been issued within the Dominican Republic. This brings the total number of official complaints to two, and the overall allegations to three. While generally, most defendants are innocent until proven guilty, a third alleged girl will be worrisome for Franco and his team.

The Dominican-born star has not appeared in a game for the Tampa Bay Rays since August 12th, before landing on the MLB's restricted list on August 14th. On August 22nd, Franco was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball's sport's joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

The recent news will be worrisome for Wander Franco's team and his high-profile defense attorney Jay Reisinger

The investigation and trial of Franco and his alleged relationship with the 14-year-old girl will not be over in a hurry. The more time that passes, the more details and twists take place, including a third accuser that reportedly came forward in the Dominican Republic.

As Franco and his team move forward, they have hired high-profile attorney Jay Reisinger to represent him. The 58-year-old lawyer based out of Pittsburgh has represented a wide variety of MLB players in different cases, including steroid allegations to domestic violence cases.