Who is Wander Franco’s lawyer, Jay Reisinger? Exploring high-profile attorney's 'All-Star' clientele ft. Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa

Another prominent name has entered the Wander Franco saga as high-profile attorney Jay Reisinger has been hired as the shortstop's lawyer. The Pittsburgh-based sports attorney is known throughout the MLB for defending many prominent clients who have been involved in various controversies.

The prominent sports attorney has made his reputation in baseball by representing clients across a variety of issues, including alleged steroid usage and domestic violence cases.

"EXCLUSIVE: Wander Franco has retained sports attorney Jay Reisinger, who has repped MLB players accused of using steroids and domestic violence" - @TheMessenger

Reisinger, who is a die-hard fan of the sports teams based in Pittsburgh, is a father of three. The long-time attorney received his law degree from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Before that, he earned a history degree from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Even though Reisinger has made a name for himself as the defense attorney for several prominent MLB stars, including Sammy Sosa and Aroldis Chapman, he has a wide array of MLB experience. In the role of an MLB agent, Reisinger has experience with salary-arbitration hearings and contract negotiations.

The founder of Pittsburgh-based law firm Reisinger & Partners LLC, Jay Reisinger spent eight years as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Duquesne University School of Law. However, his name gained national attention by representing the likes of Andy Pettitte and Alex Rodriguez during their steroid cases.

Jay Reisinger represented Felipe Vazquez, who faced a similar situation as Wander Franco

The Jay Reisinger has been involved in a case similar to Wander Franco's, as Reisinger served as one of former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez’s attorneys as he faced multiple charges stemming from a relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

"Franco is facing two investigations — a criminal case in the Dominican Republic and MLB’s independent inquiry. Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13 year old, along with other charges,in 2017 and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.Bye wander" - @DanteBrandolini

The Tampa Bay Rays superstar shortstop Wander Franco finds himself in one of the MLB's biggest scandals as he has been accused of being in an inappropriate relationship with a 14 year old girl in the Dominican Republic.

When the scandal broke on social media, the MLB and Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the authorities within the Dominican Republic took the allegations seriously. Some fans have already condemned Wander Franco, while others have struggled to believe not only the story but the age of the girl at the forefront of the scandal.

This case will likely take some time to reach its conclusion, however, no matter the result, if Franco avoids any jail time, his name and reputation will be tarnished forever.