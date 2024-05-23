How many children did George Steinbrenner have? Exploring the family life of the late Yankees owner

The late George Steinbrenner was an icon for the New York Yankees. He served as principal owner of the club from 1973 until his death in 2010, winning seven World Series titles with his leadership.

He was the longest-serving owner in club history and was integral to the team's success. He passed away from a heart attack during the 2010 MLB All-Star game.

A few years before his death, George Steinbrenner started to give more responsibilities to his two sons, Hal and Hank Steinbrenner. Hal still works as the chairman and managing general partner, however, Hank, unfortunately, passed away in 2020.

George also had two daughters, Jessica and Jennifer. All four of George's kids served as general partners for the club.

Diving deeper into the lives of George Steinbrenner's children

George Steinbrenner's legacy is in good hands with his children. The family is doing well, especially with the rise the Bronx Bombers have been on this season.

Jessica is a published author, waiting children's books. She also runs Kinsman Farm, a stud farm in Florida.

Jennifer has worked tirelessly in his philanthropic pursuit. She has worked closely with multiple children's hospitals and children's advocacy programs. She also serves as the President of the Yankees Foundations both in NY and Tampa.

Hal is in the face of the public the most, especially with the persistent rumors of a Juan Soto extension. Although, many insiders do not believe a deal will get done during the season.

For Hal, while the club has not won a World Series under his reign, they have been successful. The team is estimated to be worth $7.55 billion, the most valuable team in the league. However, the fanbase would rather have a few more World Series title victories.

