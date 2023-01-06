How many children does Gerrit Cole have?

On Tuesday, Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy announced the newest addition to the Cole family with the birth of their new baby boy, Everett, whom they called “the newest love of our lives.”

"Gerrit Cole and wife Amy announce birth of their second child: ‘Newest love of our lives’" - NY Baseball News - Black Lives Matter

Everett becomes the second child of the 32-year-old Yankees pitcher, with his first son Caden being born in June 2020. Gerrit's wife Amy announced in September that they were expecting their second child.

The couple, who have been together since 2010, originally met at UCLA, where they were both student-athletes. While Gerrit played for the UCLA baseball team, Amy starred for the university's softball team. Amy and Gerrit wed in November 2016 at the Ritz-Carleton Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

Baseball is definitely in Everett and Caden's blood. Not only do both of their parents play baseball and softball, but Amy is the sister of San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Aside from Brandon, her younger sister Jenna is also an established softball player.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gerrit Cole and Brandon Crawford being brother-in-laws will always be a little mind blowing lol Gerrit Cole and Brandon Crawford being brother-in-laws will always be a little mind blowing lol https://t.co/llwwB1wPt8

"Gerrit Cole and Brandon Crawford being brother-in-laws will always be a little mind blowing lol" - Talkin' Baseball

With Gerrit under contract until 2028, the Yankees may have two future stars, Everett and Caden, in their system.

A look at Gerrit Cole's MLB career

After being selected with the 28th pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, Cole declined to sign, instead opting to attend UCLA. He would increase his draft stock while at UCLA, eventually being drafted with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The player made his MLB debut on June 11, 2013, with the Pirates going 6.1 innings with two earned runs and two strikeouts, picking up the victory against the San Francisco Giants. Over five seasons with the team, Cole compiled a 59-42 record with a 3.50 ERA and 734 strikeouts, while being named an All-Star in 2015.

Prior to the 2018 season, Pittsburgh traded the star pitcher to the Houston Astros in exchange for Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz, Colin Moran, and Jason Martin.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher in baseball. Another 14 K performance. Pirates blew it. Bad development. Bad trade. Epitomizes Pirates struggles. Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher in baseball. Another 14 K performance. Pirates blew it. Bad development. Bad trade. Epitomizes Pirates struggles.

"Gerrit Cole is the best pitcher in baseball. Another 14 K performance. Pirates blew it. Bad development. Bad trade. Epitomizes Pirates struggles." - Andrew Fillipponi

In two seasons with the Astros, Cole was named to the All-Star team both seasons, posting a record of 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA and 602 strikeouts. He would parlay that success into a lucrative nine-year, $324 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Poll : 0 votes