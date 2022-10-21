How many games have the Houston Astros won all-time against the New York Yankees?

As Jose Trevino grounded out to second base last night in the top of the 9th inning, the Houston Astros secured a 1-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. Thanks to an incredible collective performance by the Astros' pitching staff, the Yankees struck out an absurd 17 times in Game 1, something Houston hopes will continue tonight for Game 2.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Yankees' 17 strikeouts tonight were their second-most strikeouts in a game in postseason franchise history, trailing only the 18 strikeouts in their 2020 ALDS Game 2 loss against the Rays. The Yankees' 17 strikeouts tonight were their second-most strikeouts in a game in postseason franchise history, trailing only the 18 strikeouts in their 2020 ALDS Game 2 loss against the Rays. https://t.co/sdnRTYzOcy

Thanks to stellar performances from the Houston Astros pitching staff, as well as clutch-hitting Yuli Gurriel and Jeremy Pena, Houston walked away with a 4-2 victory in Game 1 of the ALCS.

With Game 2 of the ALCS slated for tonight, it's worth a deeper dive into the rivalry between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.

While the franchises have met less than 100 times in their history, the teams have developed a fierce rivalry as they have both sought dominance in the American League over the past decade.

In the 68 regular-season games played against one another, the New York Yankees hold a slight edge, holding an all-time 38-30 record against Houston. However, when it comes to the playoffs, the Astros hold the advantage with a 10-5 record, pushing their combined record to 43-40 for New York.

How the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal elevated the rivalry with the New York Yankees

For the third time in six years, the Yankees and Astros are facing off in the ALCS. New York undoubtedly looks to bury their postseason rivals and secure their first World Series appearance since 2009. While the ALCS matchups have led to bad blood between the teams, it was the 2017 sign-stealing scandal that added fuel to the fire.

Following the 2019 World Series, former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers came forward and revealed that the Houston Astros were using video equipment to illegally steal signs during their 2017 World Series Championship run. Several players from opposing teams ripped the Astros for cheating their way to an illegitimate title.

Puig's Helicopter @PuigsHelicopter Shit like this is why the Astros cheating the Dodgers out of the title in 2017 is still so infuriating to Dodger fans. Rings are incredibly hard to win. Shit like this is why the Astros cheating the Dodgers out of the title in 2017 is still so infuriating to Dodger fans. Rings are incredibly hard to win.

Most notably, Aaron Judge made his feelings about the Astros well known following the report released by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfried.

"It wasn't earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end. The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever's the better player, better person, comes out on top. And to know that another team had an advantage -- nothing that you can really guard against -- I just don't feel like that's earned." Judge told ESPN.

Judge and the Yankees will look for revenge tonight in Houston as they strive to even the series before returning home to New York on Saturday.

