How Long Will Aaron Judge Stay With The Yankees?

Few players can single-handedly define an entire season, yet for most baseball fans, the 2022 season belonged to Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees slugger put the world on notice when he set a new single-season home run record for not only the Yankees organization but the entire American League. Judge's 62 home runs surpassed Roger Maris for first place all-time in both categories.

While it remains to be seen if Judge has secured his first MVP award, he undoubtedly had one of the best seasons from a batter in the last 20 seasons. The only thing standing in the way of the MVP trophy is the once-in-a-lifetime talent of Shohei Ohtani. The debate about the AL MVP has been polarizing, to say the least.

Bally Sports @BallySports Who 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 be crowned the AL MVP?

"Who should be crowned the AL MVP?" - Bally Sports

What will Aaron Judge do in free Agency?

Entering the 2022 season, Aaron Judge declined a lucrative offer from the New York Yankees, betting on himself, his health, and his talent to secure a richer deal. On Opening Day, Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that would have set his 2022 salary at $17 million. It's safe to say that his gamble has and will pay off handsomely.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



apne.ws/T5tfYkL Yankees GM Brian Cashman says Aaron Judge earned himself "a pot of gold" by hitting an AL record 62 home runs after rejecting a $213.5 million contract before the season. Yankees GM Brian Cashman says Aaron Judge earned himself "a pot of gold" by hitting an AL record 62 home runs after rejecting a $213.5 million contract before the season.apne.ws/T5tfYkL

"Yankees GM Brian Cashman says Aaron Judge earned himself "a pot of gold" by hitting an AL record 62 home runs after rejecting a $213.5 million contract before the season." - AP Sports

While the Yankees feel confident that they will be able to re-sign Judge to a massive extension, their will undoubtedly be a long line of teams hoping to sign the slugger. The San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and even the Boston Red Sox have been mentioned as possible suitors for the new AL home run king.

Though oddsmakers have the Yankees as the front-runners, the San Francisco Giants have been given a 25% chance of signing Judge. Not only is he from the Bay Area and grew up a huge Giants fan, but the team will have $59 million coming off their books, so the funds will be available.

uSTADIUM MLB @uSTADIUMMLB



Bonds told Sportico, "I hope he signs here" and he will do what's necessary to convince the 30-year-old AL MVP favorite to come to San Fran. Barry Bonds, a special advisor to the @SFGiants is doing his best to recruit Aaron Judge.Bonds told Sportico, "I hope he signs here" and he will do what's necessary to convince the 30-year-old AL MVP favorite to come to San Fran. Barry Bonds, a special advisor to the @SFGiants is doing his best to recruit Aaron Judge.Bonds told Sportico, "I hope he signs here" and he will do what's necessary to convince the 30-year-old AL MVP favorite to come to San Fran. https://t.co/kAc0iIsCiL

"Barry Bonds, a special advisor to the Giants is doing his best to recruit Aaron Judge. Bonds told Sportico, "I hope he signs here" and he will do what's necessary to convince the 30-year-old AL MVP favorite to come to San Fran." - uSTADIUMMLB

While the odds say that Judge will remain a Yankee for the foreseeable future, there is always a chance that this postseason might be the final time we see him in a Yankees jersey.

