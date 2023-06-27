How many Hall of Famers played for Chicago White Sox? Deep dive into historic franchise’s greatest stars

When Jim Kaat and Minnie Mioso were inducted into the Hall of Fame on December 5, 2021, they brought the total number of White Sox who have worn their jersey and elected to the Hall of Fame to 34.

The history of baseball was recognized and preserved with the establishment of the Hall of Fame in 1936. It pays homage to the most outstanding players in the game and recognizes their accomplishments and contributions.

To commemorate the heritage of teams and recognize players, the Hall of Fame was founded. Induction is based on a number of criteria, including on-field accomplishments, contributions to team success and overall impact on team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The inductees are chosen by a voting group made up of representatives of the media, team management and former players. A candidate's accomplishments and contributions are taken into consideration by the committee. Those who get the required number of votes are formally admitted into the Hall of Fame.

A close look at five of the finest Chicago White Sox Hall of Famers

Eddie Collins (1915-1926): Eddie Collins was regarded as one of the game's best hitters and base stealers. Collins assisted the White Sox in achieving their first 100-win season in franchise history and beating the New York Giants in the World Series. In 1939, Collins was admitted to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ed Walsh: From 1904 to 1916, pitcher Walsh played for the White Sox. He has the lowest career ERA in MLB history (1.82), which is impressive. In 1946, Walsh was admitted to the Hall of Fame.

Tedd Lyons (1923-1942, 1946): American starting pitcher Lyons also served as an MLB manager and instructor. With the Chicago White Sox, he participated in 21 MLB seasons. In terms of victories, he leads the franchise. In 1955, Lyons received his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Among pitchers in the Hall of Fame, he has the fourth-highest career ERA.

Ray Schalk (1912-1928): By extending the previously acknowledged defensive attributes for the position, Ray altered the way the catching position was played. In 1955, Schalk was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Luke Appling: From 1930 to 1950, Appling spent his entire 20-year career with the White Sox. He was well-known for his outstanding shortstop defense and hitting abilities. In 1964, Appling was enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes