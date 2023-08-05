How many MLB players have hit a home run on their first at-bat? Exploring the rare debut feat in baseball history

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider joined an elite club of MLB players who hit a home run in their first at-bat during Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays went on to win the game 7-3. A total of 133 players have now achieved the feat in the entire history of the MLB.

Davis Schneider was selected by the Blue Jays in the 2017 MLB draft and went on to spend several years with them in the minor leagues. He finally got his major league call-up on Thursday and went on to make a memorable debut appearance.

He marked his first at-bat with a home run off Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton to extend his team's lead to 3-0 on the night.

The last player to hit a home run in his first at-bat in the major leagues was Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers, who did it in September 2022. He was joined by five other players who achieved the feat last season.

Those players include Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, James Outman, Christopher Morel and Joe Dunand. Now, Schneider has become the fourth player in Blue Jays history to accomplish the feat.

Davis Schneider's MLB debut helps the Blue Jays make strong start in series vs Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are the American League frontrunners in the race for a Wild Card spot in this year's postseason. Their hopes were given a major boost with a strong start to their series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Rookie Davis Schneider contributed with an impressive home run in his first MLB at-bat while the rest of the lineup all put in a good shift to take them over the line.

However, there are still two games remaining in the series and Schneider will hope to build on his impressive start to life in the major leagues.