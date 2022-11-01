How many MLB stadiums have roofs?

We all know what a typical MLB ballpark looks like. Usually, it has an expansive, open view that captures surrounding areas. Sometimes, vistas include the city skyline or landmarks like San Francisco Bay.

MLB, however, holds a few teams with ballparks that have roofs. In total, there are seven parks with roofs. These roofs are either retractable, or in some cases, permanent. Usually a function of the climate of the host city, let's take a look at some of the MLB parks that have roofs.

These are the MLB parks with roofs in 2022

Ironically, the first two ballparks that have roofs are located in the Sunshine State, Florida. The Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays have parks fitted with roofs.

LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the Marlins, is one of the newer parks. The outfield walls feature a jarring shade of green. Eight thousand, three hundred tons of steel make up the park's retractable roof. It was meant to keep the heat in on muggy Miami nights.

"Marlins Park with the roof open>" - The Fish Army

The second Florida park to have a roof is Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, home of the Rays. Ranked consistently as the worst park in the MLB, it is also the smallest by seating capacity.

Due to the torrential weather in Tampa Bay, the roof is permanent. There are several "catwalks" on the roof that balls routinely hit, confounding and eluding outfielders playing there.

"I simply adore Tropicana Field. America's most beloved ballpark." - Bryan Hoch

MLB's only Canadian team, the Toronto Blue Jays, also have a retractable roof. Rogers Centre, formerly known as SkyDome, opened in 1989. It was the first stadium in North America to have a fully functional retractable roof, necessary for the cold April days you can get in Toronto.

"I’ve never seen a sky like this at the Rogers Centre. It’s a beauty" - Kaitlyn McGrath

The Lone Star State is home to two retractable roofs. The first one is Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. The park is located in downtown Houston and has an electric retractable roof, designed to keep players and fans cool when the hot Texas sun becomes unbearable.

"Minute Maid Park is ready ... Are you ready for the #WorldSeries?" - MLB

The Texas Rangers began playing at their new $1.1 billion field at the beginning of 2020. The former field at Globe Life Park in Arlington would sometimes get hotter than 120-degrees Fahrenheit, so when it came time to build a new stadium, Rangers ownership wanted a roof.

Similar to its counterpart in Houston, this park features a retractable roof.

"Doesn’t happen often because of the heat but the roof is opening here at Globe Life Field. Some enthusiasm in clubhouse pregame over that as the ball tends to carry better here with the roof open" - Erik Boland

Chase Field in Arizona, home of the Arizona Diamonbacks, also features a retractable roof. Chase Field opened in 1998 as the first MLB stadium to have a roof over natural grass. Opening or closing the roof is relatively easy, taking about 4½ minutes. The park is home to an extensive air conditioning system to keep fans and players cool.

"First pitch from Chase Field in Arizona. Roof closed now, but expected to open later." - Pittsburgh Pirates

The final MLB stadium to have a roof is T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is one of the rainiest cities in the U.S., getting abut 37 inches on average yearly. Rather than a roof per se, the cover at T-Mobile park acts as an "umbrella," which takes about 10 minutes to cover the playing surface. It does not have any temperature control functions.

