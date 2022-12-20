How many New York Yankees are in the Hall of Fame?

The New York Yankees are the most storied team in baseball. Since their inception in 1903. the team has claimed 40 AL Pennants, 20 Division Titles and 27 World Series Championships.

As such, there have been many skilled bats, arms and gloves that have facilitated the success of the Yankees. Today, we will be taking a look at some of the players who have gone down in history for the Bronx Bombers and made the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 1936 in Cooperstown, New York. It was set up as a way to immortalize and honor the great legends of baseball in the past, present and future.

The first class comprised of Ty Cobb, Christie Mathewson, Walter Johnson, Honus Wagner and Babe Ruth. Of the inaugural class, Babe Ruth was the only player on the team to have ever played for the New York Yankees, retiring a year ago. This made Babe Ruth the first ever Yankees to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He would certainly not be the last, though. Over the next several decades, a number of players but also broadcast journalists were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their great contributions to the game of baseball.

Of the 61 players to have played for the Yankees that were inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame, 24 were Yankees at the time of their induction. Some examples of these players were Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle.

The most recent New York Yankees player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame was Derek Jeter. Jeter played for the Yankees from 1995 to 2014, and was arguably the best shortstop in the history of the franchise. He was inducted in 2021 after receiving 99.75% on the ballot.

Expect to see many more New York Yankees players in the Hall of Fame

It is safe to say that the 2022 AL MVP, Aaron Judge, will likely see himself in those halls one day. Perhaps we could even see modern stars like Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton ascend to that level. For now though, we can only wait and see.

