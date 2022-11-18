Giancarlo Stanton Net Worth: How wealthy is the Yankees star?

Few players in the league possess as much raw power as New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. When healthy, Stanton can send a baseball over the fence without any effort. Through his 13-year MLB career, Stanton has hit 378 home runs with 971 RBIs.

The 33-year-old outfielder has enjoyed a successful and lucrative career in professional baseball. He won the 2017 NL MVP award with the Miami Marlins after clubbing 59 home runs and posting a career-high 132 RBIs.

Mike Ferguson @MikeWFerguson #MakeItMiami On this day five years ago, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton became the first and only player in Florida/Miami Marlins history to win National League MVP. During the 2017 season, Stanton hit .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs: bit.ly/3O8b63K On this day five years ago, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton became the first and only player in Florida/Miami Marlins history to win National League MVP. During the 2017 season, Stanton hit .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs: bit.ly/3O8b63K #MakeItMiami https://t.co/1W5lyqfr5M

"On this day five years ago, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton became the first and only player in Florida/Miami Marlins history to win National League MVP. During the 2017 season, Stanton hit .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs: https://bit.ly/3O8b63K #MakeItMiami" - Mike Ferguson

He holds the Miami Marlins record for the most home runs in franchise history (267). He was also given the richest contract in franchise history. In 2014, Giancarlo Stanton and the Marlins reached a 13-year, $325 million contract extension.

Stanton is currently with the New York Yankees and is no longer a full-time outfielder. He was a designated hitter 65 times last season. Some Yankees fans are wondering whether it is time to move on from the slugger. He is still under contract until 2027 with a team option for 2028.

The 32-year old's had trouble staying healthy during his tenure with the Yankees. He's still an impact player, but his days as an MVP candidate are long gone.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Sometimes I forget that Giancarlo Stanton is not a brittle old man that the Yankees protect at all costs Sometimes I forget that Giancarlo Stanton is not a brittle old man that the Yankees protect at all costs https://t.co/PbEh2DPRWD

"Sometimes I forget that Giancarlo Stanton is not a brittle old man that the Yankees protect at all costs" - @fuzzyfromyt

According to wealthygorilla.com, Stanton has a net worth of $40 million. Given the pressure of playing in New York, he may not be opposed to riding out the remainder of his contract in a smaller market.

A return to the Marlins may interest the towering outfielder. He has great memories of playing in the city and is well respected among the fanbase.

Giancarlo Stanton's career accolades

In 2017, Stanton became the first and only player in Miami Marlins history to win the National League MVP. He is also one of five players in MLB history to win a Home Run Derby, All-Star Game MVP and league MVP. Ken Griffey Jr., Miguel Tejada, Cal Ripken Jr., and Dave Parker are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

With Albert Pujols announcing his retirement, Stanton sits third among active home run leaders. He only trails Miguel Cabrera and Nelson Cruz. Given the age of those two, it won't be long before he reaches the top of that list.

Poll : 0 votes