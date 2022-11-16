Justin Verlander is one of the top pitchers in the free-agent market. He's coming off an impressive season, especially for someone coming off of Tommy John surgery at his age (39). He led the league in ERA and WHIP during the regular season.

With news of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson rejecting the team's qualifying offer, Los Angeles has a good chance to sign Verlander. They wouldn't have to give up a selection in the MLB Draft like they would if they chose to sign Jacob deGrom.

Specifically, Tyler Anderson rejected the Dodgers' QO; and signing Verlander would not involve the loss of a pick, whereas Jacob deGrom would.



Credit to Justin Verlander to the #Dodgers became more realistic based on today's events.Specifically, Tyler Anderson rejected the Dodgers' QO; and signing Verlander would not involve the loss of a pick, whereas Jacob deGrom would.Credit to @Ken_Rosenthal for linking JV and LAD.

Since deGrom rejected the New York Mets' qualifying offer, whatever team signs him will lose a draft pick. It's likely teams are going to look Justin Verlander's way before turning to deGrom.

Verlander being linked to the Dodgers has irritated fans around the league. They're tired of the fact that Los Angeles is the one team every superstar free agent talks to. It's tough to watch for a fan of a team that cringes at the thought of spending money.

"How many postseason chokers do they need on 1 pitching staff?" one fan asked.

"How surprising," said another.

MrSmartAss @MrSmartAss55 @jonmorosi @Ken_Rosenthal Exactly what they need, a guy who can’t pitch in the postseason lmao get it done LA @jonmorosi @Ken_Rosenthal Exactly what they need, a guy who can’t pitch in the postseason lmao get it done LA

Some fans are pointing out the difficulties Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have experienced in the postseason. Both have been touted as "postseason chokers." Verlander has a 1-6 record in games he started in the World Series. Kershaw has struggled in the NLCS, going just 3-6 in the games he started.

Regardless of their performances in the postseason, acquiring Justin Verlander would make this Dodgers' pitching staff scary. JV and Kershaw are two of baseball's best. They also have Julio Urias, who has been pitching like an ace for the last two seasons.

Justin Verlander will have a busy offseason

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros, Game 1.

With free agency finally starting to ramp up, it's likely Justin Verlander's phone will be blowing up with calls from all around the league. He's in a great spot. Coming off of a World Series title and a favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award.

Teams alongside the Dodgers who will be aggressively trying to sign Verlander will be the Mets. They could look to Verlander as a replacement for deGrom.

The New York Yankees offered JV a $25 million deal last offseason, but he decided to sign with Houston. Look for the Yankees to try again this offseason, as they would love to add elite starting pitching to their staff.

