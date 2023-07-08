How many rounds are on Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023? Complete pick order, listed

The 2023 MLB draft is set to continue with its second day, featuring Rounds 3–10 on Monday, July 10. This phase of the draft is crucial for teams as they seek to uncover hidden gems and future contributors beyond the early rounds.

The draft order for these rounds presents a comprehensive list of teams and their corresponding picks, ensuring that every selection holds significance.

Notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets had their initial picks pushed back 10 spots due to clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds.

MLB Draft Order for Day 2 Monday, July 10

Round 3

Pick Team 71. Nationals 72. Athletics 73. Pirates 74. Reds 75. Royals 76. Tigers 77. Rockies 78. Marlins 79. Angels 80. D-backs 81. Cubs 82. Twins 83. Red Sox 84. White Sox 85. Giants 86. Orioles 87. Brewers 88. Rays 89. Blue Jays 90. Cardinals 91. Mets 92. Mariners 93. Guardians 94. Braves 95. Dodgers 96. Padres 97. Yankees 98. Phillies 99. Astros 100. Orioles 101. Mets

Round 4

Pick Team 102. Nationals 103. Athletics 104. Pirates 105. Reds 106. Royals 107. Tigers 108. Rangers 109. Rockies 110. Marlins 111. Angels 112. D-backs 113. Cubs 114. Twins 115. Red Sox 116. White Sox 117. Giants 118. Orioles 119. Brewers 120. Rays 121. Blue Jays 122. Cardinals 123. Mets 124. Mariners 125. Guardians 126. Braves 127. Dodgers 128. Padres 129. Yankees 130. Phillies 131. Astros

Round 5

Pick Team 138. Nationals 139. Athletics 140. Pirates 141. Reds 142. Royals 143. Tigers 144. Rangers 145. Rockies 146. Marlins 147. Angels 148. D-backs 149. Cubs 150. Twins 151. Red Sox 152. White Sox 153. Giants 154. Orioles 155. Brewers 156. Rays 157. Blue Jays 158. Cardinals 159. Mets 160. Mariners 161. Guardians 162. Braves 163. Dodgers 164. Astros

Round 6

Pick Team 165. Nationals 166. Athletics 167. Pirates 168. Reds 169. Royals 170. Tigers 171. Rangers 172. Rockies 173. Marlins 174. Angels 175. D-backs 176. Cubs 177. Twins 178. Red Sox 179. White Sox 180. Giants 181. Orioles 182. Brewers 183. Rays 184. Blue Jays 185. Cardinals 186. Mets 187. Mariners 188. Guardians 189. Braves 190. Dodgers 191. Padres 192. Yankees 193. Phillies 194. Astros

Round 7

Pick Team 195. Nationals 196. Athletics 197. Pirates 198. Reds 199. Royals 200. Tigers 201. Rangers 202. Rockies 203. Marlins 204. Angels 205. D-backs 206. Cubs 207. Twins 208. Red Sox 209. White Sox 210. Giants 211. Orioles 212. Brewers 213. Rays 214. Blue Jays 215. Cardinals 216. Mets 217. Mariners 218. Guardians 219. Braves 220. Dodgers 221. Padres 222. Yankees 223. Phillies 224. Astros

Round 8

Pick Team 225. Nationals 226. Athletics 227. Pirates 228. Reds 229. Royals 230. Tigers 231. Rangers 232. Rockies 233. Marlins 234. Angels 235. D-backs 236. Cubs 237. Twins 238. Red Sox 239. White Sox 240. Giants 241. Orioles 242. Brewers 243. Rays 244. Blue Jays 245. Cardinals 246. Mets 247. Mariners 248. Guardians 249. Braves 250. Dodgers 251. Padres 252. Yankees 253. Phillies 254. Astros

Round 9

Pick Team 255. Nationals 256. Athletics 257. Pirates 258. Reds 259. Royals 260. Tigers 261. Rangers 262. Rockies 263. Marlins 264. Angels 265. D-backs 266. Cubs 267. Twins 268. Red Sox 269. White Sox 270. Giants 271. Orioles 272. Brewers 273. Rays 274. Blue Jays 275. Cardinals 276. Mets 277. Mariners 278. Guardians 279. Braves 280. Dodgers 281. Padres 282. Yankees 283. Phillies 284. Astros

Round 10

Pick Team 285. Nationals 286. Athletics 287. Pirates 288. Reds 289. Royals 290. Tigers 291. Rangers 292. Rockies 293. Marlins 294. Angels 295. D-backs 296. Cubs 297. Twins 298. Red Sox 299. White Sox 300. Giants 301. Orioles 302. Brewers 303. Rays 304. Blue Jays 305. Cardinals 306. Mets 307. Mariners 308. Guardians 309. Braves 310. Dodgers 311. Padres 312. Yankees 313. Phillies 314. Astros

MLB Draft 2023: Which rounds are on which days?

2022 MLB Draft

The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft is ready to kick off in Seattle, adding excitement to the league's All-Star Game festivities.

With a promising pool of prospects, including notable talents from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers, the 20-round draft promises to be a captivating event spread across three days.

The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the coveted No. 1 pick in this year's draft after emerging victorious in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery.

The draft commences on Sunday night, with Rounds 1 and 2 taking place at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, situated adjacent to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast of Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on ESPN and MLB Network.

Monday will see Rounds 3 to 10 unfold, with the action starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of these rounds on MLB.com. Finally, the draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11 to 20, also beginning at 2 p.m. ET, accessible via live stream on MLB.com.

As the MLB draft unfolds, teams will meticulously select promising prospects, aiming to bolster their farm systems and pave the way for a successful future.

