  • How many rounds are on Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023? Complete pick order, listed

By Anamika Shrivastava
Modified Jul 08, 2023 11:28 GMT
The 2023 MLB draft is set to continue with its second day, featuring Rounds 3–10 on Monday, July 10. This phase of the draft is crucial for teams as they seek to uncover hidden gems and future contributors beyond the early rounds.

The draft order for these rounds presents a comprehensive list of teams and their corresponding picks, ensuring that every selection holds significance.

Notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets had their initial picks pushed back 10 spots due to clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds.

MLB Draft Order for Day 2 Monday, July 10

Round 3

PickTeam
71.Nationals
72.Athletics
73.Pirates
74.Reds
75.Royals
76.Tigers
77.Rockies
78.Marlins
79.Angels
80.D-backs
81.Cubs
82.Twins
83.Red Sox
84.White Sox
85.Giants
86.Orioles
87.Brewers
88.Rays
89.Blue Jays
90.Cardinals
91.Mets
92.Mariners
93.Guardians
94.Braves
95.Dodgers
96.Padres
97.Yankees
98.Phillies
99.Astros
100.Orioles
101.Mets

Round 4

PickTeam
102.Nationals
103.Athletics
104.Pirates
105.Reds
106.Royals
107.Tigers
108.Rangers
109.Rockies
110.Marlins
111.Angels
112.D-backs
113.Cubs
114.Twins
115.Red Sox
116.White Sox
117.Giants
118.Orioles
119.Brewers
120.Rays
121.Blue Jays
122.Cardinals
123.Mets
124.Mariners
125.Guardians
126.Braves
127.Dodgers
128.Padres
129.Yankees
130.Phillies
131.Astros

Round 5

PickTeam
138.Nationals
139.Athletics
140.Pirates
141.Reds
142.Royals
143.Tigers
144.Rangers
145.Rockies
146.Marlins
147.Angels
148.D-backs
149.Cubs
150.Twins
151.Red Sox
152.White Sox
153.Giants
154.Orioles
155.Brewers
156.Rays
157.Blue Jays
158.Cardinals
159.Mets
160.Mariners
161.Guardians
162.Braves
163.Dodgers
164.Astros

Round 6

PickTeam
165.Nationals
166.Athletics
167.Pirates
168.Reds
169.Royals
170.Tigers
171.Rangers
172.Rockies
173.Marlins
174.Angels
175.D-backs
176.Cubs
177.Twins
178.Red Sox
179.White Sox
180.Giants
181.Orioles
182.Brewers
183.Rays
184.Blue Jays
185.Cardinals
186.Mets
187.Mariners
188.Guardians
189.Braves
190.Dodgers
191.Padres
192.Yankees
193.Phillies
194.Astros

Round 7

PickTeam
195.Nationals
196.Athletics
197.Pirates
198.Reds
199.Royals
200.Tigers
201.Rangers
202.Rockies
203.Marlins
204.Angels
205.D-backs
206.Cubs
207.Twins
208.Red Sox
209.White Sox
210.Giants
211.Orioles
212.Brewers
213.Rays
214.Blue Jays
215.Cardinals
216.Mets
217.Mariners
218.Guardians
219.Braves
220.Dodgers
221.Padres
222.Yankees
223.Phillies
224.Astros

Round 8

PickTeam
225.Nationals
226.Athletics
227.Pirates
228.Reds
229.Royals
230.Tigers
231.Rangers
232.Rockies
233.Marlins
234.Angels
235.D-backs
236.Cubs
237.Twins
238.Red Sox
239.White Sox
240.Giants
241.Orioles
242.Brewers
243.Rays
244.Blue Jays
245.Cardinals
246.Mets
247.Mariners
248.Guardians
249.Braves
250.Dodgers
251.Padres
252.Yankees
253.Phillies
254.Astros

Round 9

PickTeam
255.Nationals
256.Athletics
257.Pirates
258.Reds
259.Royals
260.Tigers
261.Rangers
262.Rockies
263.Marlins
264.Angels
265.D-backs
266.Cubs
267.Twins
268.Red Sox
269.White Sox
270.Giants
271.Orioles
272.Brewers
273.Rays
274.Blue Jays
275.Cardinals
276.Mets
277.Mariners
278.Guardians
279.Braves
280.Dodgers
281.Padres
282.Yankees
283.Phillies
284.Astros

Round 10

PickTeam
285.Nationals
286.Athletics
287.Pirates
288.Reds
289.Royals
290.Tigers
291.Rangers
292.Rockies
293.Marlins
294.Angels
295.D-backs
296.Cubs
297.Twins
298.Red Sox
299.White Sox
300.Giants
301.Orioles
302.Brewers
303.Rays
304.Blue Jays
305.Cardinals
306.Mets
307.Mariners
308.Guardians
309.Braves
310.Dodgers
311.Padres
312.Yankees
313.Phillies
314.Astros

MLB Draft 2023: Which rounds are on which days?

The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft is ready to kick off in Seattle, adding excitement to the league's All-Star Game festivities.

With a promising pool of prospects, including notable talents from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers, the 20-round draft promises to be a captivating event spread across three days.

The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the coveted No. 1 pick in this year's draft after emerging victorious in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery.

The draft commences on Sunday night, with Rounds 1 and 2 taking place at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, situated adjacent to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast of Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on ESPN and MLB Network.

Monday will see Rounds 3 to 10 unfold, with the action starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of these rounds on MLB.com. Finally, the draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11 to 20, also beginning at 2 p.m. ET, accessible via live stream on MLB.com.

As the MLB draft unfolds, teams will meticulously select promising prospects, aiming to bolster their farm systems and pave the way for a successful future.

