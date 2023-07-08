How many rounds are on Day 2 of MLB Draft 2023? Complete pick order, listed

The 2023 MLB draft is set to continue with its second day, featuring Rounds 3–10 on Monday, July 10. This phase of the draft is crucial for teams as they seek to uncover hidden gems and future contributors beyond the early rounds.
The draft order for these rounds presents a comprehensive list of teams and their corresponding picks, ensuring that every selection holds significance.
Notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets had their initial picks pushed back 10 spots due to clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds.
The highly anticipated 2023 MLB draft is ready to kick off in Seattle, adding excitement to the league's All-Star Game festivities.
With a promising pool of prospects, including notable talents from the NCAA champion LSU Tigers, the 20-round draft promises to be a captivating event spread across three days.
The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the coveted No. 1 pick in this year's draft after emerging victorious in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery.
The draft commences on Sunday night, with Rounds 1 and 2 taking place at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, situated adjacent to the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast of Rounds 1 and 2 will be available on ESPN and MLB Network.
Monday will see Rounds 3 to 10 unfold, with the action starting at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of these rounds on MLB.com. Finally, the draft will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11 to 20, also beginning at 2 p.m. ET, accessible via live stream on MLB.com.
As the MLB draft unfolds, teams will meticulously select promising prospects, aiming to bolster their farm systems and pave the way for a successful future.